To The Members of MAYUR LEATHER PRODUCTS LTD

Report on the Standalone Financial Statements

Qualified Opinion: -

We have audited the accompanying Standalone Financial Statements of MAYUR LEATHER PRODUCTS LTD (“the Company”), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows for the year ended on that date, and a summary of the significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as “the Standalone Financial Statements”).

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid Standalone Financial Statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 (the “Act”) in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act, (“Ind AS”) and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024 and its profit, total comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date subject to the Qualifications as stated below.

Basis for Qualified Opinion:-

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing ("SAs") specified under Section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act"). Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in Auditors Responsibilities for Audit of the Standalone Financial Results for the year ended March 31, 2024, section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("the ICAI") together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the Standalone Financial Results for the year ended March 31, 2024 under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAls Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence obtained by us is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our qualified opinion on Standalone Financial Statements.

a) Company is incurring loss from last few years and also during the current FY 2023-24, no sale and purchase and manufacturing activity was done by company except for sale of old finished goods and scrap. Also, company has not filed its Income Tax Return for the previous FY 2022-23 and GST Returns were filed up to period January 2023, so, there exists a material uncertainty about the going concern of the company.

b) Company has failed to provide us any techno-assessment for any impairment loss, if any. All Plant, property and Equipment have been relocated to another location being land on which these PPE are situated have been detached by CANARA Bank and furthermore this land have sold through auction by the bank. Company has moved to DRT challenging auction process of bank. Although because of case pending at DRT, PPE amounting to Rs. 228.43 Lacs as on 31.03.2024 is shown under PPE Note no. 6(a) of financial statements and borrowing against hypothecation of these PPE is shown under note no. 19 and 21 of financial statements.

c) Company has not provided actuarial valuation of the Gratuity and Leave Encashment payable as required under INDAS-19.

d) Company has not provided any balance confirmation of the Trade Receivables- Note no. 11 (Rs. 32.13 Lacs), Loans and advances- Note No 14 (Rs. 371.91 Lacs), Other Current Assets- Note no. 16, Trade Payables- Note No.- 22 (Rs. 365.32 Lacs), Other Current Liabilities Note no. 24 (Rs. 251.45 Lacs) . Therefore, we are unable to comment on the consequential impact of the same if any on the statement because of uncertainty about its recoverability/ payment. Some parties were given loan/advances on interest free basis as mentioned in Note no. 14.

e) Company has made investment of 13,56,000 equity shares in subsidiary company Mayur Global Pvt Ltd. and failed to provide fair valuation of its investments as on 31.03.2024, therefore, we are unable to comment on the consequential impact of the same if any on the financial statements.

f) Company has shown security deposits of Rs. 34.22 Lacs in Note No. 8 of Financial Statements. These security deposits were made to different parties such as RIICO, JVVNL or BSNL Etc. These Security deposits were made for different utilities available on the land owned by the company and hypothecated to Canara bank for advance purpose. This hypothecated land has been sold by Canara Bank through auction process after company was declared NPA by the bank. Also, company has not made payment of its dues to these parties, so there arise uncertainty about its recoverability.

g) Company has failed to provide the basis for valuation of its raw material amounting to Rs. 67.35 Lacs (Note no. 10 of Financial Statements) as on 31.03.2024. Also, company has not physically verified the quantity of raw material as on year end.

h) Company has not disclosed liability amounting to Rs. 1,66,989.51 as per Traces Portal under Contingent Liability.

i) Attention is required to be made to Note No. 15 of Financial Statements, where company has booked Accrued Interest on FDR, but have not received settlement letter from the Canara Bank, where this FDR was issued for BG Limit. No FDR in books of accounts of the company.

j) Attention is required to be made to Note No. 16 of Financial Statements, where company has booked GST Input Credit of Rs. 83.51 Lacs but same is not matched with figures as reflected on GST Portal. Also, company has not filled its GST Return after January 2023 and GSTIN have suspended by the GST Department.

Key audit matters:

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have nothing to report in this regard other than reported as above as qualification.

a) Statutory dues are pending for Service Tax amounting to Rs. 1,44,355.00, Provident Fund payable amounting to Rs. 5,82,620.00, GST of Rs. 12,60,894.44 as disclosed in Note No. 24 of the financial Statements.

b) Company has not identified its creditors under MSME Act. So we cannot comment upon the liability if any may arise in future on the company under the said act.

c) The composition of Board of the Company is not duly constituted due to not having minimum no. of independent directors required and accordingly Composition of Audit Committee and Nomination and Remuneration Committee is not as per the Provisions of Companies Act, 2013 and as per the regulation of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

d) The trading of the companys equity shares was suspended on exchange.

e) Following the suspension of trading by the stock exchange, the Company has failed to comply with the provisions of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, as well as other applicable SEBI regulations.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Standalone

Financial Statements

The accompanying standalone financial statements have been approved by the Companys Board of Directors. The Companys Board of Directors are responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation and presentation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the Ind AS specified under section 133 of the Act and other accounting principles generally accepted in India. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but todo so.

Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting

process. Auditors Responsibility for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with Standards on Auditing will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with Standards on Auditing, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

? :dentify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the standalone financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the standalone financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the standalone financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the Standalone Financial Statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication

Report on other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by section 197(16) of the Act based on our audit, we report that the Company has paid remuneration to its directors during the year in accordance with the provisions of and limits laid down under section 197 read with Schedule V to the Act.

2. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 (the ‘Order) issued by the Central Government of India in terms of Section 143(11) of the Act, we give in the Annexure A, a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

3. Further to our comments in Annexure B, as required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report, to the extent applicable, that:

a.We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purpose of our audit of the accompanying standalone financial statements.

b. In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

c.The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including Other Comprehensive Income, Statement of Changes in Equity and the Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

d. In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the IND AS specified under Section 133 of the Act, except for points as mentioned in Emphasis of Matter and qualification remarks.

e. On the basis of the written representations received from the directors of the Company as on March 31, 2024, taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act.

f. With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in “Annexure B”. Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements.

g. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, (as amended), in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us: i. The Company does not have any pending litigations which would impact its financial position except the following cases:

D g matter:

The Board of Directors of the Company, with the approval of shareholders obtained at the 37th Annual General Meeting held on February 22, 2023, resolved to initiate the Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP) under Section 10 of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016. Subsequently, the Companys account was classified as a Non-Performing Asset (NPA) by Canara Bank, which issued notices under the provisions of the SARFAESI Act, 2002. These actions culminated in the auction of the Companys properties in accordance with statutory procedures. Furthermore, the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) suspended the trading of the Companys securities on June 12, 2023, citing non-compliance with SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations. A show-cause notice for compulsory delisting was issued on March 18, 2024, followed by a public notice on May 4, 2024, intimating the proposed delisting. The Company subsequently sought a hearing with the BSE Delisting Committee on June 24, 2024, requesting the revocation of the suspension and a reconsideration of the delisting decision, while committing to address all instances of non-compliance. The BSE has granted the Company permission to complete all necessary compliances by December 22, 2024, as a prerequisite to revoking the suspension of trading in the Companys securities. In response to these challenges, the Board has engaged strategic planners to formulate a comprehensive revival strategy. This plan focuses on withdrawing the CIRP application, repaying outstanding debts to creditors, and achieving full compliance with regulatory requirements under the Companies Act, 2013, and BSE listing obligations. The proposed measures aim to address past discrepancies, ensure adherence to applicable laws, and position the Company for sustainable financial and operational recovery.

v. There were amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

vi. a. The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or securities premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities (‘the intermediaries), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company (‘the Ultimate Beneficiaries) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

b. The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been received by the Company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities (‘the Funding Parties), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether directly, or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party (‘Ultimate Beneficiaries) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and based on such audit procedures performed as considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the management representations under sub-clauses (a) and (b) above contain any material misstatement.

vii. Based on our examination, the Company has used accounting softwares for maintaining its books of account for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 which does not has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility. As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from April

1, 2023, reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention. Company has not preserved audit trail for the financial year ended March 31, 2024.

viii. The Company has not declared or paid any dividend during the year ended 31 March 2024.

For Jain Paras Bilala & Company Chartered Accountants Firm Registration No. 011046C

Sd/-

(CA. Paras Bilala) Partner

Membership No. 400917 UDIN: 24400917BKFINF4958 Place: Jaipur Date: 07/12/2024

Annexure-A: The Annexure referred to in paragraph 2 of Our Report on “Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements of even date to the members of Mayur Leathers Products Limited on the standalone financial statements for the year ended 31 March 2024

In terms of the information and explanations sought by us and given by the Company and the books of account and records examined by us in the normal course of audit, and to the best of our knowledge and belief, we report that:

Fixed Assets:

(i) (a) (A) The Company has not maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of property, plant and equipment and right of use assets. (B) The company is not having any intangible assets; hence this clause is not applicable.

(b) All the Property, Plant and Equipment have not been physically verified by the management during the year.

(c) As explained to us, all the title deeds of immovable properties as on 31.03.2024 are held inthe name of the company.

(d) As explained to us, the Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment and Right of Use assets or intangible assets during the year.

(e) No proceedings have been initiated or are pending against the Company as at 315t March 2024 for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and rules made thereunder.

Inventory & Working Capital:

(ii) (a) All the Inventories have not been physically verified by the management during the year.

(b) The Company has not been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of X 5 crore, in aggregate, at any points of time during the year, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets and hence reporting under clause 3(ii)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

Investments, any guarantee or security or advances or loans given:

(iii) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not provided new loans/ advances to Others during the current year. Only interest has been charged on loans provided earlier.

(b) In our opinion, and according to the information and explanations given to us, the investments made and terms and conditions of the grant of all loans are, prima facie, not prejudicial to the interest of the Company, except for interest free loans to some parties. Further the Company has not provided any guarantees, advances in the nature of loans or given any security.

(c; According to the information and explanations given to us, in respect of loans granted by the Company, the schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest has been stipulated and the repayments/receipts of principal and interest are outstanding. In respect of advance in the nature of loans granted by the Company, the schedule of repayment of principal has been stipulated and the repayment of principal is outstanding.

- Please refer note no. 14 of the Financial Statements.

(d) There is overdue amount in respect of loans granted to such companies or other parties. - Please refer note no. 14 of the Financial Statements.

(e) The Company has not granted no fresh loans to any party to settle the overdue loans/advances in nature of loan.

(f) As explained to us, the Company has not granted loans which are repayable on demand.

Loan to directors

(iv) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has complied with the provisions of sections 185 and 186 of the Act in respect of loans and investments as applicable. There are no guarantees or security given by the Company.

Deposits accepted

(v) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted any deposits or there is no amount which has been considered as deemed deposit within the meaning of sections 73 to 76 of the Act and the Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules, 2014 (as amended). Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

Maintenance of costing Records

(vi) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Central Government has not specified maintenance of cost records under sub-section (1) of section 148 of the Act, in respect of Companys business activity. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(vi) of the Order is not applicable.

Deposit of statutory liabilities

(vii) (a)According to the records of the company and information and explanations given to us, Undisputed statutory dues, including goods and services tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income tax, sales tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, cess and other material statutory dues applicable to the Company have not been deposited by with the appropriate authority. Refer Note no. 24 of the financial Statements.

There were no undisputed amounts payable in respect of goods and services tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income tax, sales tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, cess and other material statutory dues in arrears as at 31st March, 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable except as stated below.

Nature of the Statute Nature of Dues Amount Period to which Amount relates Due date Date of Payment Service Tax (Indirect Tax) Service Tax 1,44,355.00 Opening Balance, and April 2017 to June 2017 6t Succeeding month of Not paid TDS (Direct Tax) DS 1,66,989.51 Multiple Years till 2024 - - Provident Fund PF 5,82,620.00 Multiple Years till 2024 GST GST 12,60,894.44 Multiple Years till 2024

Note: TDS demand has been taken as per Traces Portal

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, there is no statutory dues referred to in sub-clause (a) that have not been deposited on account of any dispute except following : (if applicable) :

Nature of the Statute Nature of Amount Dues Period to Due date which Amount relates Date of Payment

Unrecorded income

(viii) According to the information and explanations given to us, no transactions were surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961) which have not been recorded in the books of accounts.

Default in repayment of borrowings

(ix)(a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given by the management, we are of the opinion that the company has defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender. Please refer note no. 19 of Financial Statements.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and representation received from the management of the company, we report that the Company has been declared a willful defaulter/NPA by any bank or financial institution or other lender. (c) According to the information and explanations given to us and representation received from the management of the company, company has used the amount of bank overdraft for the purpose for which loan is obtained.

(d) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given by the management, funds raised on short term basis have not been utilized for long term

purposes.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries or associates.

(f) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given by the management, the company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies.

Funds raised and utilisation.

(x) (@) The Company has not raised any money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments), during the year. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(x) (a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or (fully, partially or optionally) convertible debentures during the year. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(x) (b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

Fraud and whistle-blower complaints

(xi) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us, no fraud by the Company or on the Company has been noticed or reported during the period covered by our audit.

(b) No report under section 143(12) of the Act has been filed with the Central Government for the period covered by our audit.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us including the representation made to us by the management of the Company, there are no whistle-blower complaints received by the Company during the year.

Compliance by a Nidhi Company

(xii) The Company is not a Nidhi Company and the Nidhi Rules, 2014 are not applicable to it. Accordingly, reporting under this clause is not applicable to the Company.

Related Party

(xiii) According to the information and explanations given to us, all transactions entered into by the Company with the related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of the Act, where applicable. Further, the details of such related party transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements, as required Indian Accounting Standard (Ind AS) 24, Related Party Disclosures specified in Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules 2015 as prescribed under section 133 of the Act.

Internal audit system

(xiv) According to the information and explanations given to us,

(a) In our opinion and based on our examination, the company does have an internal audit system. Company has proper internal controls for its business operations. (b) As per requirement of Sec. 138 of the Act read with Rule 13(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules 2014, the company is required to appoint internal Auditor. Internal Auditor is appointed by the company for the current year.

Non-cash dealings with directors

(xv) According to the information and explanation given to us, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected with them and accordingly, provisions of section 192 of the Act are not applicable to the Company.

Registration under section 45-1A of RBI Act, 1934

(xvi)(a) The Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Accordingly, reporting under clauses 3(xvi)(a),(b) and (c) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(b) Based on the information and explanations given to us and as represented by the management of the Company, the company (as defined in Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016) does not have any CIC.

Cash losses

(xvii) The Company has incurred cash loss in the current year 2023-2024.

Resignation of statutory auditors

(xviii) Resignation of previous auditor have been received during the year and new statutory auditor have been appointed by the company.

Material uncertainty on meeting liabilities

(xix) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the plans of the Board of Directors and management and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, there exists a material uncertainty as on the date of the audit report that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the company as and when they fall due.

(xx) According to the information and explanations given to us, the criteria as specified under section 135(1) of the Act read with the Companies (Corporate Social Responsibility Policy) Rules, 2014 and according, reporting under clause 3(xx) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xxi) Qualifications or adverse auditor remarks in other group companies

The company has prepared consolidated financial statement as there is one subsidiary of company in the name of Mayur Global Pvt Ltd. Statutory auditors of Mayur Global Pvt Ltd have commented adverse remarks on Going Concern in its Statutory Audit report.

For Jain Paras Bilala & Company Chartered Accountants Firm Registration No. 011046C

Sd/-

(CA. Paras Bilala) Partner

Membership No. 400917 Place: Jaipur Date: 07/12/2024

UDIN:24400917BKFINF4958

“ANNEXURE -B” TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT OF EVEN DATE ON THE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENT OF MAYUR LEATHER PRODUCTS LIMITED

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 (“the Act”) ‘We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of MAYUR LEATHER PRODUCTS LIMITED (“the Company ) as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility for the Audit of the Internal Financial Controls with Reference to Financial Statements

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the “Guidance Note ) and the Standards on Auditing, issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (“ICAI”) and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, and the Guidance Note issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting were established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

‘We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company: (2)provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, have an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting except as stated in our Audit Report and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

For Jain Paras Bilala & Company Chartered Accountants Firm Registration No. 011046C

Sd/-

(CA. Paras Bilala) Partner

Membership No. 400917 Place: Jaipur

Date: 07/12/2024

UDIN:24400917BKFINF4958