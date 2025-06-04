Invest wise with Expert advice
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Metro Brands Ltd
METROBRAND
1,204.65
|93.82
|32,800.62
|97.46
|1.66
|631.81
|61.68
Bata India Ltd
BATAINDIA
1,227.7
|66.43
|15,779.33
|43.55
|1.55
|787.77
|121.83
Relaxo Footwears Ltd
RELAXO
439.65
|64.28
|10,944.58
|56.22
|0
|695.15
|84.28
Campus Activewear Ltd
CAMPUS
297.1
|76.38
|9,073.39
|35.03
|0.34
|405.71
|22.69
Mayur Uniquoters Ltd
MAYURUNIQ
577.25
|17.99
|2,537.16
|35.02
|0.86
|214.18
|215.35
