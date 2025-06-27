Mayur Leather Products Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-1.89
-3.63
-2.87
-2.29
Depreciation
-0.29
-0.34
-0.39
-0.39
Tax paid
-0.01
-0.06
-0.03
0.04
Working capital
-2.42
-4.25
-0.59
-4.02
Other operating items
Operating
-4.62
-8.29
-3.9
-6.65
Capital expenditure
0
-1.64
1.5
-0.46
Free cash flow
-4.63
-9.93
-2.4
-7.12
Equity raised
3.71
8.59
16.93
21.42
Investing
0
-0.28
0.4
0.12
Financing
0.53
-0.59
3.11
-1.17
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-0.37
-2.21
18.04
13.24
