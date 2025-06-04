Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-14.75
-48.56
-21.8
-25.25
Op profit growth
-62.48
28.96
1.3
1,338.44
EBIT growth
-55.18
33.75
11.72
-280.5
Net profit growth
-43.17
-24.89
30.99
-901.22
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
-17.34
-39.41
-15.71
-12.13
EBIT margin
-14.35
-27.3
-10.49
-7.34
Net profit margin
-14.72
-22.09
-15.12
-9.03
RoCE
-8.41
-15.18
-10.01
-8.33
RoNW
-5.49
-6.91
-6.34
-3.7
RoA
-2.15
-3.07
-3.6
-2.56
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
-2.83
-5.01
0
0
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-3.22
-5.25
-6.81
-5.3
Book value per share
9.57
13.25
18.1
27.65
Valuation ratios
P/E
-2.95
-0.59
0
0
P/CEPS
-2.59
-0.57
-2.9
-3.67
P/B
0.87
0.22
1.09
0.7
EV/EBIDTA
-12.77
-3.44
-12.85
-10.62
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
5.54
3.62
1.12
-2.15
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
52.3
103.91
84.73
72.79
Inventory days
107.7
120.53
73.46
84.57
Creditor days
-74.79
-44.72
-34.93
-54.61
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
2.95
3.19
2.35
3.34
Net debt / equity
1.44
0.97
0.96
0.38
Net debt / op. profit
-4.66
-1.63
-2.95
-1.75
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-75.42
-78.26
-76.54
-81.67
Employee costs
-25.07
-32.76
-24.64
-20.23
Other costs
-16.85
-28.38
-14.53
-10.22
