|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
8.23
9.65
18.05
24.01
yoy growth (%)
-14.75
-46.5
-24.82
-25.25
Raw materials
-6.21
-7.55
-13.77
-19.61
As % of sales
75.42
78.26
76.29
81.67
Employee costs
-2.1
-3.15
-4.55
-4.85
As % of sales
25.57
32.66
25.21
20.23
Other costs
-1.69
-3
-2.8
-2.45
As % of sales (Other Cost)
20.53
31.15
15.53
10.22
Operating profit
-1.77
-4.06
-3.07
-2.91
OPM
-21.53
-42.08
-17.04
-12.13
Depreciation
-0.29
-0.34
-0.39
-0.39
Interest expense
-0.4
-0.82
-0.69
-0.52
Other income
0.57
1.59
1.29
1.54
Profit before tax
-1.89
-3.63
-2.87
-2.29
Taxes
-0.01
-0.06
-0.03
0.04
Tax rate
0.76
1.89
1.11
-2.15
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-1.9
-3.7
-2.9
-2.24
Exceptional items
0.07
2.52
0
0
Net profit
-1.83
-1.17
-2.9
-2.24
yoy growth (%)
56.55
-59.59
29.48
-1,581.54
NPM
-22.33
-12.15
-16.09
-9.34
