SectorLeather
Open₹11.11
Prev. Close₹10.59
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹11.11
Day's Low₹11.11
52 Week's High₹10.59
52 Week's Low₹10.09
Book Value₹1.44
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)5.37
P/E28.62
EPS0.37
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
4.98
4.98
4.98
4.98
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-4.22
-3.63
-0.65
0.02
Net Worth
0.76
1.35
4.33
5
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
8.23
9.65
18.05
24.01
yoy growth (%)
-14.75
-46.5
-24.82
-25.25
Raw materials
-6.21
-7.55
-13.77
-19.61
As % of sales
75.42
78.26
76.29
81.67
Employee costs
-2.1
-3.15
-4.55
-4.85
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-1.89
-3.63
-2.87
-2.29
Depreciation
-0.29
-0.34
-0.39
-0.39
Tax paid
-0.01
-0.06
-0.03
0.04
Working capital
-2.42
-4.25
-0.59
-4.02
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-14.75
-46.5
-24.82
-25.25
Op profit growth
-56.37
32.05
5.62
1,338.44
EBIT growth
-46.79
28.94
23.43
-305.56
Net profit growth
56.55
-59.59
29.48
-1,581.54
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Gross Sales
0
0.24
3.98
9.27
8.23
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
0
0.24
3.98
9.27
8.23
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
1.74
0.29
2.86
0.92
1.05
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Metro Brands Ltd
METROBRAND
1,204.65
|93.82
|32,800.62
|97.46
|1.66
|631.81
|61.68
Bata India Ltd
BATAINDIA
1,227.7
|66.43
|15,779.33
|43.55
|1.55
|787.77
|121.83
Relaxo Footwears Ltd
RELAXO
439.65
|64.28
|10,944.58
|56.22
|0
|695.15
|84.28
Campus Activewear Ltd
CAMPUS
297.1
|76.38
|9,073.39
|35.03
|0.34
|405.71
|22.69
Mayur Uniquoters Ltd
MAYURUNIQ
577.25
|17.99
|2,537.16
|35.02
|0.86
|214.18
|215.35
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
CEO & Director
R K Poddar
Chairman (Non-Executive)
Amita Poddar
Independent Director
Madhusudan Prasad Kejriwal
Company Secretary
Anil Kumar Sharma
Company Secretary
Anisha Jain
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Mayur Leather Products Ltd
Summary
Mayur Leather Products Ltd was incorporated as a private Limited Company on March 13, 1987 at Jaipur. On August 2, 1995, the company was converted into a public limited company. The Company is engaged in the manufacture and export of Leather Shoes and Shoe Uppers. The company has their manufacturing facility located at Jaitpura, Jaipur in Rajasthan. The company was established with the main object to manufacture shoe uppers of Natural Leather and Synthetic Leather. In February 2006, the company started manufacturing PU shoes. During the year 2009-10, the company made collaboration with UVEX, the German. They undertook project implementation to start Vulka Shoe production for company Heekel Securitie, France. In March 2010, they started Full Shoe production for Company Heejel Securite, France.During the year, the company diversified their business and entered into business related to hotels, restaurants by altering the Object Clause of Memorandum of Association of the company. It ventured into hospitality business by setting up two restaurants and a Banquet hall in the Centre of the City.
Read More
The Mayur Leather Products Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹11.11 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Mayur Leather Products Ltd is ₹5.37 Cr. as of 04 Jun ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Mayur Leather Products Ltd is 28.62 and 7.31 as of 04 Jun ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Mayur Leather Products Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Mayur Leather Products Ltd is ₹10.09 and ₹10.59 as of 04 Jun ‘25
Mayur Leather Products Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 27.85%, 3 Years at 18.28%, 1 Year at -7.68%, 6 Month at -9.66%, 3 Month at 34.60% and 1 Month at 21.26%.
