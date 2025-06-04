Summary

Mayur Leather Products Ltd was incorporated as a private Limited Company on March 13, 1987 at Jaipur. On August 2, 1995, the company was converted into a public limited company. The Company is engaged in the manufacture and export of Leather Shoes and Shoe Uppers. The company has their manufacturing facility located at Jaitpura, Jaipur in Rajasthan. The company was established with the main object to manufacture shoe uppers of Natural Leather and Synthetic Leather. In February 2006, the company started manufacturing PU shoes. During the year 2009-10, the company made collaboration with UVEX, the German. They undertook project implementation to start Vulka Shoe production for company Heekel Securitie, France. In March 2010, they started Full Shoe production for Company Heejel Securite, France.During the year, the company diversified their business and entered into business related to hotels, restaurants by altering the Object Clause of Memorandum of Association of the company. It ventured into hospitality business by setting up two restaurants and a Banquet hall in the Centre of the City.

