Mayur Leather Products Ltd Share Price

11.11
(4.91%)
Jun 4, 2025|11:50:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open11.11
  • Day's High11.11
  • 52 Wk High10.59
  • Prev. Close10.59
  • Day's Low11.11
  • 52 Wk Low 10.09
  • Turnover (lac)0
  • P/E28.62
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value1.44
  • EPS0.37
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)5.37
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Mayur Leather Products Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Leather

Open

11.11

Prev. Close

10.59

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

11.11

Day's Low

11.11

52 Week's High

10.59

52 Week's Low

10.09

Book Value

1.44

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

5.37

P/E

28.62

EPS

0.37

Divi. Yield

0

Mayur Leather Products Ltd Corporate Action

7 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 07 Dec, 2024

23 May 2025

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

Mayur Leather Products Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Mayur Leather Products Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

04 Jun, 2025|12:08 PM
Mar-2025Dec-2024Sep-2024Jun-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 64.01%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 64.01%

Non-Promoter- 0.49%

Institutions: 0.49%

Non-Institutions: 35.48%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Mayur Leather Products Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

4.98

4.98

4.98

4.98

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-4.22

-3.63

-0.65

0.02

Net Worth

0.76

1.35

4.33

5

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

8.23

9.65

18.05

24.01

yoy growth (%)

-14.75

-46.5

-24.82

-25.25

Raw materials

-6.21

-7.55

-13.77

-19.61

As % of sales

75.42

78.26

76.29

81.67

Employee costs

-2.1

-3.15

-4.55

-4.85

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-1.89

-3.63

-2.87

-2.29

Depreciation

-0.29

-0.34

-0.39

-0.39

Tax paid

-0.01

-0.06

-0.03

0.04

Working capital

-2.42

-4.25

-0.59

-4.02

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-14.75

-46.5

-24.82

-25.25

Op profit growth

-56.37

32.05

5.62

1,338.44

EBIT growth

-46.79

28.94

23.43

-305.56

Net profit growth

56.55

-59.59

29.48

-1,581.54

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Gross Sales

0

0.24

3.98

9.27

8.23

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

0

0.24

3.98

9.27

8.23

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

1.74

0.29

2.86

0.92

1.05

Mayur Leather Products Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Metro Brands Ltd

METROBRAND

1,204.65

93.8232,800.6297.461.66631.8161.68

Bata India Ltd

BATAINDIA

1,227.7

66.4315,779.3343.551.55787.77121.83

Relaxo Footwears Ltd

RELAXO

439.65

64.2810,944.5856.220695.1584.28

Campus Activewear Ltd

CAMPUS

297.1

76.389,073.3935.030.34405.7122.69

Mayur Uniquoters Ltd

MAYURUNIQ

577.25

17.992,537.1635.020.86214.18215.35

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Mayur Leather Products Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

CEO & Director

R K Poddar

Chairman (Non-Executive)

Amita Poddar

Independent Director

Madhusudan Prasad Kejriwal

Company Secretary

Anil Kumar Sharma

Company Secretary

Anisha Jain

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Mayur Leather Products Ltd

Summary

Mayur Leather Products Ltd was incorporated as a private Limited Company on March 13, 1987 at Jaipur. On August 2, 1995, the company was converted into a public limited company. The Company is engaged in the manufacture and export of Leather Shoes and Shoe Uppers. The company has their manufacturing facility located at Jaitpura, Jaipur in Rajasthan. The company was established with the main object to manufacture shoe uppers of Natural Leather and Synthetic Leather. In February 2006, the company started manufacturing PU shoes. During the year 2009-10, the company made collaboration with UVEX, the German. They undertook project implementation to start Vulka Shoe production for company Heekel Securitie, France. In March 2010, they started Full Shoe production for Company Heejel Securite, France.During the year, the company diversified their business and entered into business related to hotels, restaurants by altering the Object Clause of Memorandum of Association of the company. It ventured into hospitality business by setting up two restaurants and a Banquet hall in the Centre of the City.
Company FAQs

What is the Mayur Leather Products Ltd share price today?

The Mayur Leather Products Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹11.11 today.

What is the Market Cap of Mayur Leather Products Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Mayur Leather Products Ltd is ₹5.37 Cr. as of 04 Jun ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Mayur Leather Products Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Mayur Leather Products Ltd is 28.62 and 7.31 as of 04 Jun ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Mayur Leather Products Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Mayur Leather Products Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Mayur Leather Products Ltd is ₹10.09 and ₹10.59 as of 04 Jun ‘25

What is the CAGR of Mayur Leather Products Ltd?

Mayur Leather Products Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 27.85%, 3 Years at 18.28%, 1 Year at -7.68%, 6 Month at -9.66%, 3 Month at 34.60% and 1 Month at 21.26%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Mayur Leather Products Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Mayur Leather Products Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 64.02 %
Institutions - 0.49 %
Public - 35.49 %

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

