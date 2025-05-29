Board Meeting 30 May 2025 23 May 2025

Mayur Leather Products Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2025 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended on March 31 2025 along with the Statement of Assets and Liabilities as at March 31 2025 and Statement of Cash Flow for the financial year ended on March 31 2025. The Chairman with the consent of all the Directors present at the meeting hereby decides to adjourn the meeting to Friday, 30% May 2025 to get clarification on the Audited Financial Results to be prepared. The Company now informs the stock exchanges that the meeting of the Board of Directors, held today ie. Thursday, 29th May, 2025 is being adjourned to be held on Friday, 30% May, 2025 to consider the remaining agenda items, including consideration of the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and financial year on 31st March, 2025 and any other matter with the permission of the Chairman. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 29/05/2025) THE OUTCOME OF THE BOARD MEETING IS TO CONSIDER AND APPROVE THE AUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE QUARTER AND FINANCIAL YEAR ENDED ON MARCH 31, 2025, AND TAKE NOTE OF THE AUDITORS REPORT THEREON. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 30.05.2025)

Board Meeting 13 Feb 2025 5 Feb 2025

MAYUR LEATHER PRODUCTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2025 inter alia to consider and approve 1. the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and Nine Month ended on December 31 2024. 2. To take note of the Limited Review Report on Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended on December 31 2024. This is to inform you that Board of Directors of Mayur Leather Products (the company) at their meeting held today i.e. February 13, 2025 has inter alia considered the following:- 1.Approved the Standalone and consolidated Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and Nine Months ended on December 31, 2024; (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 13/02/2025)

Board Meeting 16 Dec 2024 12 Dec 2024

MAYUR LEATHER PRODUCTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 16/12/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Approval of unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter and half year ended on September 2024. APPROVE THE UNAUDITED STANDALONE AND CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE QUARTER AND HALF YEAR ENDED ON 30.09.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 16.12.2024)

Board Meeting 11 Dec 2024 8 Dec 2024

MAYUR LEATHER PRODUCTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/12/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results For the Quarter Ending on June 30 2024. Approval of unaudited financials results for the quarter ended on 30th June 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 11/12/2024)

Board Meeting 7 Dec 2024 4 Dec 2024

MAYUR LEATHER PRODUCTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/12/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the standalone and consolidated financials of the company for the financial year ended on 31 March 2024. Approval of standalone and Consolidated financial results for the quarter and year ended on March 31, 2024 and approval of other necessary matters. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 07.12.2024)

Board Meeting 6 Dec 2024 3 Dec 2024

MAYUR LEATHER PRODUCTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/12/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To approve the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended on June 30 2023 . 2. To take note of the Limited Review Report on Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended on June 30 2023. 1. Approved the Standalone and consolidated Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended on June 30, 2023; 2. Took note of the Limited Review Report on the Un-audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter ended on June 30, 2023 issued by the Statutory Auditor of the Company i.e. M/s. JAIN PARAS BILALA & CO., Chartered Accountants, Statutory Auditor of the company and the copy of limited review report is enclosed herewith for your reference and records. The Board has approved the standalone and conso financials (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 06.12.2024) APPROVE AND CONSIDER THE UNAUDITED STANDALONE AND CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE QUARTER AND HALF YEAR ENDED ON SEPTEMBER 30, 2023 APPROVE AND CONSIDER THE UNAUDITED FINANCIAL RESULT FOR THE QUARTER AND NIONE MONTH ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2023. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 16.12.2024)

Board Meeting 26 Aug 2024 26 Aug 2024

Announcement pursuant to regulation 30 SEBI (LODR) 2015- Approval of Board Report and Intimation of holding of 38th Annual General Meeting for the financial year ended March 31, 2023.

Board Meeting 20 Jul 2024 20 Jul 2024