Announcement pursuant to regulation 30 SEBI (LODR) 2015- Approval of Board Report and Intimation of holding of 38th Annual General Meeting for the financial year ended March 31, 2023. Summary of the proceedings of the AGM pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI(LODR)Regulation 2015. Voting results pursuant to Regulation 44 (3) of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 Appointment of M/s Jain Paras Bilala & Co., Chattered Accountants (FRN No. 011046C) as the statutory auditor of the company pursuant to Reg. 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulation 2015. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 21/09/2024) Appointment of Ms. Jyoti Soni (DIN:10710046) and Mr. Sharad Vyas (DIN: 09088517) as the independent directors of the company for 5 consecutive years. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 22.09.2024)