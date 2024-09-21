|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|30 Dec 2024
|7 Dec 2024
|Approval of standalone and Consolidated financial results for the quarter and year ended on March 31, 2024 and approval of other necessary matters. THE 39TH AGM OF THE COMPANY WAS HELD TODAY 30.12.2024 AT 12:30 PM.
|AGM
|21 Sep 2024
|26 Aug 2024
|Announcement pursuant to regulation 30 SEBI (LODR) 2015- Approval of Board Report and Intimation of holding of 38th Annual General Meeting for the financial year ended March 31, 2023. Summary of the proceedings of the AGM pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI(LODR)Regulation 2015. Voting results pursuant to Regulation 44 (3) of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 Appointment of M/s Jain Paras Bilala & Co., Chattered Accountants (FRN No. 011046C) as the statutory auditor of the company pursuant to Reg. 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulation 2015. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 21/09/2024) Appointment of Ms. Jyoti Soni (DIN:10710046) and Mr. Sharad Vyas (DIN: 09088517) as the independent directors of the company for 5 consecutive years. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 22.09.2024)
