iifl-logo
iifl-logo

McDowell Holdings Ltd Balance Sheet

126.75
(0%)
Dec 31, 2021|03:50:49 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR McDowell Holdings Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

13.99

13.99

13.99

13.99

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-17.4

887.28

925.34

768.97

Net Worth

-3.41

901.27

939.33

782.96

Minority Interest

Debt

20.97

20.97

18.42

14.38

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

17.56

922.24

957.75

797.34

Fixed Assets

0.27

0.02

0

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

12.75

916.14

956.01

796.79

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

3.71

0.82

1.69

0.41

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0

0

Debtor Days

0

Other Current Assets

5.39

2.7

1.97

1.91

Sundry Creditors

-0.1

-0.03

-0.02

-0.02

Creditor Days

0

Other Current Liabilities

-1.58

-1.85

-0.26

-1.48

Cash

0.83

5.26

0.06

0.14

Total Assets

17.56

922.24

957.76

797.34

McDowell Hold. : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR McDowell Holdings Ltd

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.