iifl-logo
iifl-logo

McDowell Holdings Ltd Share Price Live

126.75
(0%)
Dec 31, 2021|03:50:49 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open123.7
  • Day's High126.75
  • 52 Wk High0
  • Day's Low120.5
  • 52 Wk Low 0
  • Turnover (lac)35.09
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value-2.44
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)177.32
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

McDowell Holdings Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

123.7

Prev. Close

0

Turnover(Lac.)

35.09

Day's High

126.75

Day's Low

120.5

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

-2.44

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

177.32

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

McDowell Holdings Ltd Corporate Action

15 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 15 Oct, 2024

arrow

McDowell Holdings Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

McDowell Holdings Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jul, 2025|11:43 PM
Mar-2025Dec-2024Sep-2024Jun-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 2.26%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 2.26%

Non-Promoter- 19.37%

Institutions: 19.36%

Non-Institutions: 78.37%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

McDowell Holdings Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

13.99

13.99

13.99

13.99

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-17.4

887.28

925.34

768.97

Net Worth

-3.41

901.27

939.33

782.96

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017Mar-2016

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017Mar-2016

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-0.23

1.12

-16.06

-45.4

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017Mar-2016

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

McDowell Holdings Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

927.65

39.025,76,312.933,940.440.615,486.39141.6

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

2,018.3

206.713,22,358.827.570.0564.6452.39

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

328.85

382.332,08,895.9897.140.15151.5339.32

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

138.2

27.751,80,606.751,681.870.586,723.940.3

Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd

BAJAJHLDNG

13,882

119.561,54,458.2890.720.67138.021,740.67

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT McDowell Holdings Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Additional Director

Theerthesh

Additional Director

Murthy Venkata Ramana Gorle

Company Secretary

Shradha Somani

Registered Office

Canberra Level 9 UB City,

#24 Vittal Mallya Road,

Karnataka - 560001

Tel: 91-080-46686060

Website: https://www.mcdowellholdings.co.in

Email: mhlinvestor@ubmail.com; manojkumar@ubhl.in

Registrar Office

No. 30 Ramana Resid.,

4th Cross Sampige Rd, Malleswaram,

Bangalore - 560003

Tel: 91-80-23460815-818

Website: www.integratedindia.in

Email: alfint@vsnl.com

Summary

Incorporated in 2004,McDowell Holdings Limited is an investment holding company. The operations of the Company are divided into two segments namely investment and financial services. The Company has i...
Read More

Reports by McDowell Holdings Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the McDowell Holdings Ltd share price today?

The McDowell Holdings Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹126.75 today.

What is the Market Cap of McDowell Holdings Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of McDowell Holdings Ltd is ₹177.32 Cr. as of 31 Dec ‘21

What is the PE and PB ratio of McDowell Holdings Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of McDowell Holdings Ltd is 0 and -28.39 as of 31 Dec ‘21

What is the 52 Week High and Low of McDowell Holdings Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a McDowell Holdings Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of McDowell Holdings Ltd is ₹0 and ₹0 as of 31 Dec ‘21

What is the CAGR of McDowell Holdings Ltd?

McDowell Holdings Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 11.47%, 3 Years at 56.90%, 1 Year at 66.26%, 6 Month at -32.99%, 3 Month at 16.72% and 1 Month at -6.14%.

What is the shareholding pattern of McDowell Holdings Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of McDowell Holdings Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - N/I %
Institutions - N/I %
Public - N/I %

QUICKLINKS FOR McDowell Holdings Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.