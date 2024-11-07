iifl-logo
McDowell Holdings Ltd AGM

126.75
(0%)
Dec 31, 2021|03:50:49 PM

McDowell Hold. CORPORATE ACTIONS

09/07/2024calendar-icon
09/07/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAGM DateAnnouncement Date
AGM7 Nov 202415 Oct 2024
Pursuant to provision of Regulation 34 (1) of the securities and exchange board of India (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation 2015, Please find enclosed herewith the Notice of the 20th Annual General Meeting scheduled to be held on Thursday, 7th November, 2024 at 11.30 A.M (IST) through video conferencing (VC) and other Audio-Visual Means (OAVM) The said notice and Annual Report are also placed on the website of the company i.e www.mcdowellholdings.co.in We request you to take the above information on record. Proceedings of 20th Annual General Meeting held on 7th November, 2024 In terms of clause 13 of Para A of Part A of Schedule III of Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we attached hereby Summary of Proceedings of 20th Annual General Meeting held on Thursday, November 07, 2024 through video conferencing/Other Audio Visual Means(VC) Kindly take the above information on record in compliance with applicable provisions. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 07.11.2024)

McDowell Hold.: Related News

No Record Found

