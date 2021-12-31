McDowell Holdings Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-0.23
1.12
-16.06
-45.4
Other operating items
Operating
-0.23
1.12
-16.06
-45.4
Capital expenditure
0
-0.01
0.02
0
Free cash flow
-0.23
1.11
-16.04
-45.4
Equity raised
1,325.32
553.15
14.74
57.28
Investing
213.76
552.2
-5.09
-26
Financing
28.01
33.63
40
-10
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
1,566.86
1,140.09
33.61
-24.12
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.