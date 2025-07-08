Incorporated in 2004,McDowell Holdings Limited is an investment holding company. The operations of the Company are divided into two segments namely investment and financial services. The Company has investments in the UB Group companies, which are engaged in the business of property development and exports, manufacture and sale of beer, and chemicals and fertilizers. The Company has investments in Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers Limited, United Breweries Limited, United Breweries (Holdings) Limited and UB Engineering Limited.
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.