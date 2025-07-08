McDowell Holdings Ltd Summary

Incorporated in 2004,McDowell Holdings Limited is an investment holding company. The operations of the Company are divided into two segments namely investment and financial services. The Company has investments in the UB Group companies, which are engaged in the business of property development and exports, manufacture and sale of beer, and chemicals and fertilizers. The Company has investments in Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers Limited, United Breweries Limited, United Breweries (Holdings) Limited and UB Engineering Limited.