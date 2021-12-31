McDowell Holdings Ltd Management Discussions

Overview - Financial Performance

This has been comprehensively covered in the Report of the Directors for the year under review. Industry Structure & Developments

Your Company is essentially a financing/investment holding company having strategic investments in other companies, which were/are engaged in the business of Property Development and Exports, Manufacture and Sale of Beer, Chemicals & Fertilizers, etc. The profitability/revenue of the Company is linked to the performance of the investee companies which declare dividend based on their performance as well as fluctuations in the quotations on the Stock Market.

Opportunities and Risks

The Company continues to hold significant investments in equity share capital of investee companies engaged in the business of Manufacture and Sale of Beer and Chemicals & Fertilizers, etc., which are characterized by fluctuations in prices, regulation and excessive taxation. Any downward movement of product prices of the investee Companies could affect their margins, which could be a threat to the Companys fortunes.

Human Resources Management

The Company presently has 1 employee who is a professional in his field and is given independent responsibilities to perform significant role in the Companys development. The Company will strengthen its operative staff as soon as the Companys financial health improves.