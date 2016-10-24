iifl-logo-icon 1
MCS Ltd Balance Sheet

3.3
(0%)
Oct 24, 2016

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012

Equity Capital

5.22

5.22

5.22

5.22

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

16.46

16.75

16.68

16.8

Net Worth

21.68

21.97

21.9

22.02

Minority Interest

Debt

9.06

9.09

9.47

9.85

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0.03

Total Liabilities

30.74

31.06

31.37

31.9

Fixed Assets

0.43

1.02

1.34

1.74

Intangible Assets

Investments

25.94

26.05

26.07

26.1

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.05

0.05

0.03

0

Networking Capital

4.18

3.8

3.72

3.9

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

0

0

0

Sundry Debtors

0.41

0.61

1.32

1.53

Debtor Days

31.54

43.32

90.87

96.08

Other Current Assets

4.23

4.24

3.89

3.83

Sundry Creditors

-0.25

-0.49

-0.32

-0.22

Creditor Days

19.23

34.79

22.03

13.81

Other Current Liabilities

-0.21

-0.56

-1.17

-1.24

Cash

0.13

0.14

0.19

0.16

Total Assets

30.73

31.06

31.35

31.9

