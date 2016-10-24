MCS Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Equity Capital
5.22
5.22
5.22
5.22
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
16.46
16.75
16.68
16.8
Net Worth
21.68
21.97
21.9
22.02
Minority Interest
Debt
9.06
9.09
9.47
9.85
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0.03
Total Liabilities
30.74
31.06
31.37
31.9
Fixed Assets
0.43
1.02
1.34
1.74
Intangible Assets
Investments
25.94
26.05
26.07
26.1
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.05
0.05
0.03
0
Networking Capital
4.18
3.8
3.72
3.9
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
0
0
0
Sundry Debtors
0.41
0.61
1.32
1.53
Debtor Days
31.54
43.32
90.87
96.08
Other Current Assets
4.23
4.24
3.89
3.83
Sundry Creditors
-0.25
-0.49
-0.32
-0.22
Creditor Days
19.23
34.79
22.03
13.81
Other Current Liabilities
-0.21
-0.56
-1.17
-1.24
Cash
0.13
0.14
0.19
0.16
Total Assets
30.73
31.06
31.35
31.9
