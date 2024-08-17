SectorMiscellaneous
Open₹3.3
Prev. Close₹0
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.01
Day's High₹3.3
Day's Low₹3.3
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹41.54
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1.72
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Equity Capital
5.22
5.22
5.22
5.22
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
16.46
16.75
16.68
16.8
Net Worth
21.68
21.97
21.9
22.02
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Revenue
4.74
5.13
5.3
5.81
yoy growth (%)
-7.68
-3.06
-8.77
12.29
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-1.54
-1.5
-1.48
-1.64
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Profit before tax
0.19
0.19
0.01
-1.38
Depreciation
-0.27
-0.28
-0.41
-1.25
Tax paid
-0.17
-0.11
-0.13
0.37
Working capital
0.16
-0.32
-1.15
-0.02
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-7.68
-3.06
-8.77
12.29
Op profit growth
-22.58
22.24
-318.11
-120.58
EBIT growth
-24.47
818.37
-102.06
309.1
Net profit growth
-80.15
-163.59
-87.84
119.2
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
GMR Airports Ltd
GMRAIRPORT
78.73
|0
|83,130.82
|-63.48
|0
|282.42
|45.21
SJVN Ltd
SJVN
109.05
|46.4
|42,854.42
|473.06
|1.65
|994.51
|37.08
Sagility India Ltd
SAGILITY
52.84
|330.25
|24,736.14
|73.19
|0
|420.76
|21
Godrej Agrovet Ltd
GODREJAGRO
757.55
|36.13
|14,564.76
|131.94
|1.32
|1,843.51
|121.82
Rites Ltd
RITES
295.25
|36.14
|14,189.83
|85.96
|3.05
|510.39
|51.59
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Whole-time Director
PARSHURAM VISHRAM BHUWAD
Director
MADHUKAR MAHADEO PARASE
Director
PRIYA DARSHAN WAILA
Company Secretary
HIREN GIRJASHANKAR VYAS
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by MCS Ltd
Summary
Incorporated as a public limited company on 26 Apr.85 by Arun Agarwal as MAS Computer Services, MCS acquired its present name in Aug.87. Initially, the company commenced business in a small way in Delhi, as registrars and transfer agents to small companies which were not in a position to have full-fledged secretarial and share department by using personal computers. Over a period of time, the business of the company expanded by serving reputed companies like Modi Cements, Raymond Synthetics, etc. It installed its first advanced computer -- DG MV 7800, a mainframe, at Delhi, to cater to the increased business. Later on, a branch office was also opened in Mumbai.In 1990, the company acted as registrars to the UTI for their scheme. It expanded its office network by opening branches at Baroda, Calcutta, Madras, Pune and Surat. Its clients in the public sector are UTI, IFCI, ICICI, CMC, Gujarat Industries Power Company, ONGC, Sardar Sarovar Narmada Nigam, etc. At present the company is acting as registrars to around 80 companies and 14 schemes of Unit Trust of India.The company became a category-I registrar and share transfer agent with the SEBI in Aug.94. In 1995, it acquired premises and equipment to cater to the increasing business. It came out with a rights issue in Dec.95 to part-finance its project. In the third quarter of 1996, the company tied up with the largest satellite communication service providers to render on-line service to its corporate clients and investors thro
