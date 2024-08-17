iifl-logo-icon 1
MCS Ltd Share Price

3.3
(0%)
Oct 24, 2016|01:45:52 PM

MCS Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Miscellaneous

Open

3.3

Prev. Close

0

Turnover(Lac.)

0.01

Day's High

3.3

Day's Low

3.3

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

41.54

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

1.72

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

MCS Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

MCS Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

MCS Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|08:44 AM
Jun-2016Mar-2016Dec-2015Sep-2015
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 39.96%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 39.96%

Non-Promoter- 0.01%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 60.02%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

MCS Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012

Equity Capital

5.22

5.22

5.22

5.22

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

16.46

16.75

16.68

16.8

Net Worth

21.68

21.97

21.9

22.02

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012

Revenue

4.74

5.13

5.3

5.81

yoy growth (%)

-7.68

-3.06

-8.77

12.29

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-1.54

-1.5

-1.48

-1.64

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012

Profit before tax

0.19

0.19

0.01

-1.38

Depreciation

-0.27

-0.28

-0.41

-1.25

Tax paid

-0.17

-0.11

-0.13

0.37

Working capital

0.16

-0.32

-1.15

-0.02

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-7.68

-3.06

-8.77

12.29

Op profit growth

-22.58

22.24

-318.11

-120.58

EBIT growth

-24.47

818.37

-102.06

309.1

Net profit growth

-80.15

-163.59

-87.84

119.2

No Record Found

MCS Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

GMR Airports Ltd

GMRAIRPORT

78.73

083,130.82-63.480282.4245.21

SJVN Ltd

SJVN

109.05

46.442,854.42473.061.65994.5137.08

Sagility India Ltd

SAGILITY

52.84

330.2524,736.1473.190420.7621

Godrej Agrovet Ltd

GODREJAGRO

757.55

36.1314,564.76131.941.321,843.51121.82

Rites Ltd

RITES

295.25

36.1414,189.8385.963.05510.3951.59

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT MCS Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Whole-time Director

PARSHURAM VISHRAM BHUWAD

Director

MADHUKAR MAHADEO PARASE

Director

PRIYA DARSHAN WAILA

Company Secretary

HIREN GIRJASHANKAR VYAS

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by MCS Ltd

Summary

Incorporated as a public limited company on 26 Apr.85 by Arun Agarwal as MAS Computer Services, MCS acquired its present name in Aug.87. Initially, the company commenced business in a small way in Delhi, as registrars and transfer agents to small companies which were not in a position to have full-fledged secretarial and share department by using personal computers. Over a period of time, the business of the company expanded by serving reputed companies like Modi Cements, Raymond Synthetics, etc. It installed its first advanced computer -- DG MV 7800, a mainframe, at Delhi, to cater to the increased business. Later on, a branch office was also opened in Mumbai.In 1990, the company acted as registrars to the UTI for their scheme. It expanded its office network by opening branches at Baroda, Calcutta, Madras, Pune and Surat. Its clients in the public sector are UTI, IFCI, ICICI, CMC, Gujarat Industries Power Company, ONGC, Sardar Sarovar Narmada Nigam, etc. At present the company is acting as registrars to around 80 companies and 14 schemes of Unit Trust of India.The company became a category-I registrar and share transfer agent with the SEBI in Aug.94. In 1995, it acquired premises and equipment to cater to the increasing business. It came out with a rights issue in Dec.95 to part-finance its project. In the third quarter of 1996, the company tied up with the largest satellite communication service providers to render on-line service to its corporate clients and investors thro
QUICKLINKS FOR MCS Ltd

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

