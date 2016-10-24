Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Revenue
4.74
5.13
5.3
5.81
yoy growth (%)
-7.68
-3.06
-8.77
12.29
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-1.54
-1.5
-1.48
-1.64
As % of sales
32.55
29.2
28.01
28.29
Other costs
-2.81
-3.13
-3.4
-4.35
As % of sales (Other Cost)
59.3
61.09
64.28
74.92
Operating profit
0.38
0.49
0.4
-0.18
OPM
8.13
9.7
7.69
-3.21
Depreciation
-0.27
-0.28
-0.41
-1.25
Interest expense
0
-0.06
-0.01
-0.01
Other income
0.08
0.04
0.03
0.07
Profit before tax
0.19
0.19
0.01
-1.38
Taxes
-0.17
-0.11
-0.13
0.37
Tax rate
-91.83
-59.58
-1,073.22
-26.77
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.01
0.07
-0.12
-1.01
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0.01
0.07
-0.12
-1.01
yoy growth (%)
-80.15
-163.59
-87.84
119.2
NPM
0.32
1.52
-2.33
-17.49
