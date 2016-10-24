iifl-logo-icon 1
MCS Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

3.3
(0%)
Oct 24, 2016

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012

Revenue

4.74

5.13

5.3

5.81

yoy growth (%)

-7.68

-3.06

-8.77

12.29

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-1.54

-1.5

-1.48

-1.64

As % of sales

32.55

29.2

28.01

28.29

Other costs

-2.81

-3.13

-3.4

-4.35

As % of sales (Other Cost)

59.3

61.09

64.28

74.92

Operating profit

0.38

0.49

0.4

-0.18

OPM

8.13

9.7

7.69

-3.21

Depreciation

-0.27

-0.28

-0.41

-1.25

Interest expense

0

-0.06

-0.01

-0.01

Other income

0.08

0.04

0.03

0.07

Profit before tax

0.19

0.19

0.01

-1.38

Taxes

-0.17

-0.11

-0.13

0.37

Tax rate

-91.83

-59.58

-1,073.22

-26.77

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.01

0.07

-0.12

-1.01

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0.01

0.07

-0.12

-1.01

yoy growth (%)

-80.15

-163.59

-87.84

119.2

NPM

0.32

1.52

-2.33

-17.49

