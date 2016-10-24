iifl-logo-icon 1
MCS Ltd Cash Flow Statement

3.3
(0%)
Oct 24, 2016

MCS Ltd FINANCIALS

Cash Flow
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012

Profit before tax

0.19

0.19

0.01

-1.38

Depreciation

-0.27

-0.28

-0.41

-1.25

Tax paid

-0.17

-0.11

-0.13

0.37

Working capital

0.16

-0.32

-1.15

-0.02

Other operating items

Operating

-0.1

-0.52

-1.69

-2.29

Capital expenditure

-7.4

-0.29

0.02

-0.51

Free cash flow

-7.5

-0.82

-1.66

-2.8

Equity raised

33.19

33.35

33.6

35.63

Investing

-0.1

-0.01

-0.03

0.16

Financing

18.01

18.4

19.02

19.49

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

43.59

50.9

50.93

52.48

