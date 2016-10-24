MCS Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Profit before tax
0.19
0.19
0.01
-1.38
Depreciation
-0.27
-0.28
-0.41
-1.25
Tax paid
-0.17
-0.11
-0.13
0.37
Working capital
0.16
-0.32
-1.15
-0.02
Other operating items
Operating
-0.1
-0.52
-1.69
-2.29
Capital expenditure
-7.4
-0.29
0.02
-0.51
Free cash flow
-7.5
-0.82
-1.66
-2.8
Equity raised
33.19
33.35
33.6
35.63
Investing
-0.1
-0.01
-0.03
0.16
Financing
18.01
18.4
19.02
19.49
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
43.59
50.9
50.93
52.48
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.