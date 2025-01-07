Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
21.77
20.05
34.47
21.11
yoy growth (%)
8.56
-41.82
63.24
60.55
Raw materials
-12.14
-11.78
-20.55
-12.5
As % of sales
55.79
58.74
59.61
59.19
Employee costs
-2.64
-2.77
-2.47
-1.58
As % of sales
12.15
13.85
7.18
7.5
Other costs
-3.94
-5.19
-5.68
-3.64
As % of sales (Other Cost)
18.1
25.9
16.47
17.25
Operating profit
3.03
0.29
5.76
3.38
OPM
13.94
1.49
16.71
16.04
Depreciation
-0.52
-0.42
-0.37
-0.29
Interest expense
-0.01
-0.03
-0.07
-0.04
Other income
0.49
0.95
0.83
0.44
Profit before tax
2.98
0.79
6.14
3.49
Taxes
-0.76
-0.22
-1.62
-0.88
Tax rate
-25.49
-28.41
-26.46
-25.23
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
2.22
0.57
4.51
2.61
Exceptional items
-0.02
-0.01
-0.02
0
Net profit
2.19
0.55
4.48
2.61
yoy growth (%)
293.73
-87.55
71.81
145.73
NPM
10.1
2.78
13.02
12.37
