Meera Industries Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

76
(-3.09%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:42:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

21.77

20.05

34.47

21.11

yoy growth (%)

8.56

-41.82

63.24

60.55

Raw materials

-12.14

-11.78

-20.55

-12.5

As % of sales

55.79

58.74

59.61

59.19

Employee costs

-2.64

-2.77

-2.47

-1.58

As % of sales

12.15

13.85

7.18

7.5

Other costs

-3.94

-5.19

-5.68

-3.64

As % of sales (Other Cost)

18.1

25.9

16.47

17.25

Operating profit

3.03

0.29

5.76

3.38

OPM

13.94

1.49

16.71

16.04

Depreciation

-0.52

-0.42

-0.37

-0.29

Interest expense

-0.01

-0.03

-0.07

-0.04

Other income

0.49

0.95

0.83

0.44

Profit before tax

2.98

0.79

6.14

3.49

Taxes

-0.76

-0.22

-1.62

-0.88

Tax rate

-25.49

-28.41

-26.46

-25.23

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

2.22

0.57

4.51

2.61

Exceptional items

-0.02

-0.01

-0.02

0

Net profit

2.19

0.55

4.48

2.61

yoy growth (%)

293.73

-87.55

71.81

145.73

NPM

10.1

2.78

13.02

12.37

