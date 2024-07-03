Meera Industries Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
Gross Sales
20.55
15.67
26.16
10.3
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
20.55
15.67
26.16
10.3
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.01
0.13
0.19
0.39
Total Income
20.56
15.8
26.36
10.69
Total Expenditure
18.51
15.95
21.72
9.44
PBIDT
2.05
-0.16
4.63
1.25
Interest
0.07
0.08
0.09
0.03
PBDT
1.98
-0.23
4.54
1.23
Depreciation
0.93
0.79
0.78
0.42
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0.82
0.31
Deferred Tax
0.19
0.03
0.12
-0.01
Reported Profit After Tax
0.86
-1.05
2.82
0.5
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
0.86
-1.05
2.82
0.5
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
0.86
-1.05
2.82
0.5
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0.81
-0.98
2.64
0.47
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
Equity
10.68
10.68
10.68
10.68
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
9.97
-1.02
17.69
12.13
PBDTM(%)
9.63
-1.46
17.35
11.94
PATM(%)
4.18
-6.7
10.77
4.85
