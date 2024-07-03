iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Meera Industries Ltd Nine Monthly Results

74
(-1.45%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:49:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020

Gross Sales

20.55

15.67

26.16

10.3

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

20.55

15.67

26.16

10.3

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.01

0.13

0.19

0.39

Total Income

20.56

15.8

26.36

10.69

Total Expenditure

18.51

15.95

21.72

9.44

PBIDT

2.05

-0.16

4.63

1.25

Interest

0.07

0.08

0.09

0.03

PBDT

1.98

-0.23

4.54

1.23

Depreciation

0.93

0.79

0.78

0.42

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0.82

0.31

Deferred Tax

0.19

0.03

0.12

-0.01

Reported Profit After Tax

0.86

-1.05

2.82

0.5

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

0.86

-1.05

2.82

0.5

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

0.86

-1.05

2.82

0.5

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0.81

-0.98

2.64

0.47

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

Equity

10.68

10.68

10.68

10.68

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

9.97

-1.02

17.69

12.13

PBDTM(%)

9.63

-1.46

17.35

11.94

PATM(%)

4.18

-6.7

10.77

4.85

Meera Industries: Related NEWS

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Meera Industries Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.