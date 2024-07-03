SectorCapital Goods-Non Electrical Equipment
Open₹80.35
Prev. Close₹76.67
Turnover(Lac.)₹71.7
Day's High₹80.5
Day's Low₹76.67
52 Week's High₹140
52 Week's Low₹38.51
Book Value₹25.95
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)84.95
P/E25.14
EPS3.05
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10.68
10.68
10.68
10.68
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
15.09
13.62
15.42
13.9
Net Worth
25.77
24.3
26.1
24.58
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
21.77
20.05
34.47
21.11
yoy growth (%)
8.56
-41.82
63.24
60.55
Raw materials
-12.14
-11.78
-20.55
-12.5
As % of sales
55.79
58.74
59.61
59.19
Employee costs
-2.64
-2.77
-2.47
-1.58
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
2.98
0.79
6.14
3.49
Depreciation
-0.52
-0.42
-0.37
-0.29
Tax paid
-0.76
-0.22
-1.62
-0.88
Working capital
2.78
0.28
1.77
3.94
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
8.56
-41.82
63.24
60.55
Op profit growth
911.93
-94.79
70.09
139.94
EBIT growth
260.91
-86.63
75.84
136.9
Net profit growth
293.73
-87.55
71.81
145.73
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
30.14
20.34
31.66
22.35
20.27
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
30.14
20.34
31.66
22.35
20.27
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.04
0.27
0.23
0.37
0.85
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Cummins India Ltd
CUMMINSIND
3,217.55
|47.24
|89,190.49
|450.61
|1.18
|2,448.4
|233.64
Thermax Ltd
THERMAX
4,137.35
|116.02
|49,299.13
|107.93
|0.29
|1,518.76
|300.83
Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd
JYOTICNC
1,370.7
|129.92
|31,172.88
|69.64
|0
|375.54
|82.06
Carborundum Universal Ltd
CARBORUNIV
1,301.25
|69.96
|24,773.92
|86.47
|0.31
|705.33
|127.81
Jupiter Wagons Ltd
JWL
509.05
|59.12
|21,609.07
|88.62
|0.11
|973.63
|60.27
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Dharmesh V Desai
Whole-time Director
Bijal D Desai
Non Executive Director
Mayank Y Desai
Independent Director
Hetal R Mehta
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Bhavisha Khakhkhar
Independent Director
Sanjay N Mehta
Independent Director
Rajendrabhai Vanmalibhai Kalyani
Additional Director
Kenny Dharmeshkumar Desai
Independent Director
Hitesh Ranjeetbhai Agnihotri
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Meera Industries Ltd
Summary
Meera Industries Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name Meera Industries Private Limited on July 05, 2006. Pursuant to Deed of Assignment dated September 25, 2006 for takeover of assets and liabilities of M/s. Meera Industries, the Company acquired the business of M/s. Meera Industries, a proprietorship concern of one of its Promoter Mrs. Bijal D. Desai. Further the status of the Company was changed to Public Limited and the name of the Company was changed to Meera Industries Limited on March 09, 2017. The Company is a growing textile machine manufacturer dealing in twisting, cabling, winding and heat setting machines. The Company designs, develops and sells high-performance machines to various processing and manufacturing units in the textile industry. The huge repository of knowledge and technology base that the Company has developed since inception is a strong base to outperform the competition and be abreast in the market. This supports the Company to constantly upgrade the technologies to meet present and futuristic requirements of the customers. The Company ensures the quality of its products through rigorous testing including testing of sub system before integration and followed by testing of the entire system when assembled. The company provides a combination of designing, manufacturing, testing facilities and after sales support.The Company started its own Yarn Twisting Division in 2017-18, which includes processing and sellin
Read More
The Meera Industries Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹79.55 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Meera Industries Ltd is ₹84.95 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Meera Industries Ltd is 25.14 and 2.95 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Meera Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Meera Industries Ltd is ₹38.51 and ₹140 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Meera Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 2.40%, 3 Years at 0.78%, 1 Year at 96.04%, 6 Month at 52.88%, 3 Month at -38.79% and 1 Month at -1.17%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.