iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Meera Industries Ltd Share Price

79.55
(3.76%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:48:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open80.35
  • Day's High80.5
  • 52 Wk High140
  • Prev. Close76.67
  • Day's Low76.67
  • 52 Wk Low 38.51
  • Turnover (lac)71.7
  • P/E25.14
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value25.95
  • EPS3.05
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)84.95
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Meera Industries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Capital Goods-Non Electrical Equipment

Open

80.35

Prev. Close

76.67

Turnover(Lac.)

71.7

Day's High

80.5

Day's Low

76.67

52 Week's High

140

52 Week's Low

38.51

Book Value

25.95

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

84.95

P/E

25.14

EPS

3.05

Divi. Yield

0

Meera Industries Ltd Corporate Action

12 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 12 Aug, 2024

arrow

18 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

12 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 0.5

Record Date: 23 Aug, 2024

arrow

12 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Meera Industries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Meera Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|04:53 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 64.18%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 64.18%

Non-Promoter- 35.81%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 35.81%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Meera Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

10.68

10.68

10.68

10.68

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

15.09

13.62

15.42

13.9

Net Worth

25.77

24.3

26.1

24.58

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

21.77

20.05

34.47

21.11

yoy growth (%)

8.56

-41.82

63.24

60.55

Raw materials

-12.14

-11.78

-20.55

-12.5

As % of sales

55.79

58.74

59.61

59.19

Employee costs

-2.64

-2.77

-2.47

-1.58

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

2.98

0.79

6.14

3.49

Depreciation

-0.52

-0.42

-0.37

-0.29

Tax paid

-0.76

-0.22

-1.62

-0.88

Working capital

2.78

0.28

1.77

3.94

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

8.56

-41.82

63.24

60.55

Op profit growth

911.93

-94.79

70.09

139.94

EBIT growth

260.91

-86.63

75.84

136.9

Net profit growth

293.73

-87.55

71.81

145.73

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

30.14

20.34

31.66

22.35

20.27

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

30.14

20.34

31.66

22.35

20.27

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.04

0.27

0.23

0.37

0.85

View Annually Results

Meera Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Cummins India Ltd

CUMMINSIND

3,217.55

47.2489,190.49450.611.182,448.4233.64

Thermax Ltd

THERMAX

4,137.35

116.0249,299.13107.930.291,518.76300.83

Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd

JYOTICNC

1,370.7

129.9231,172.8869.640375.5482.06

Carborundum Universal Ltd

CARBORUNIV

1,301.25

69.9624,773.9286.470.31705.33127.81

Jupiter Wagons Ltd

JWL

509.05

59.1221,609.0788.620.11973.6360.27

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Meera Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Dharmesh V Desai

Whole-time Director

Bijal D Desai

Non Executive Director

Mayank Y Desai

Independent Director

Hetal R Mehta

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Bhavisha Khakhkhar

Independent Director

Sanjay N Mehta

Independent Director

Rajendrabhai Vanmalibhai Kalyani

Additional Director

Kenny Dharmeshkumar Desai

Independent Director

Hitesh Ranjeetbhai Agnihotri

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Meera Industries Ltd

Summary

Meera Industries Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name Meera Industries Private Limited on July 05, 2006. Pursuant to Deed of Assignment dated September 25, 2006 for takeover of assets and liabilities of M/s. Meera Industries, the Company acquired the business of M/s. Meera Industries, a proprietorship concern of one of its Promoter Mrs. Bijal D. Desai. Further the status of the Company was changed to Public Limited and the name of the Company was changed to Meera Industries Limited on March 09, 2017. The Company is a growing textile machine manufacturer dealing in twisting, cabling, winding and heat setting machines. The Company designs, develops and sells high-performance machines to various processing and manufacturing units in the textile industry. The huge repository of knowledge and technology base that the Company has developed since inception is a strong base to outperform the competition and be abreast in the market. This supports the Company to constantly upgrade the technologies to meet present and futuristic requirements of the customers. The Company ensures the quality of its products through rigorous testing including testing of sub system before integration and followed by testing of the entire system when assembled. The company provides a combination of designing, manufacturing, testing facilities and after sales support.The Company started its own Yarn Twisting Division in 2017-18, which includes processing and sellin
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Meera Industries Ltd share price today?

The Meera Industries Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹79.55 today.

What is the Market Cap of Meera Industries Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Meera Industries Ltd is ₹84.95 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Meera Industries Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Meera Industries Ltd is 25.14 and 2.95 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Meera Industries Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Meera Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Meera Industries Ltd is ₹38.51 and ₹140 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Meera Industries Ltd?

Meera Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 2.40%, 3 Years at 0.78%, 1 Year at 96.04%, 6 Month at 52.88%, 3 Month at -38.79% and 1 Month at -1.17%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Meera Industries Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Meera Industries Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 64.19 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 35.81 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Meera Industries Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.