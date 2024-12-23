|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|23 Dec 2024
|18 Dec 2024
|Meera Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/12/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Increase in Authorised capital and approval of postal ballot notice Outcome of Board Meeting. Amendments to MoA. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 23/12/2024)
|Board Meeting
|29 Oct 2024
|22 Oct 2024
|Meera Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Financial Results Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 29.10.2024)
|Board Meeting
|12 Aug 2024
|5 Aug 2024
|Quarterly Results & Interim Dividend Board declared Interim dividend Record date for Interim Dividend (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.08.2024
|Board Meeting
|30 May 2024
|21 May 2024
|Meera Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Standalone And Consolidated Financial Results for the Year ended 2023-24. Outcome of Board Meeting of 30.05.2024 Re-appointment of Secretarial Auditor (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|7 Feb 2024
|31 Jan 2024
|Meera Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results for the Q-3 Outcome of Board Meeting held on 07.02.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 07.02.2024)
