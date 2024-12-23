Board Meeting 23 Dec 2024 18 Dec 2024

Meera Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/12/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Increase in Authorised capital and approval of postal ballot notice Outcome of Board Meeting. Amendments to MoA. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 23/12/2024)

Board Meeting 29 Oct 2024 22 Oct 2024

Meera Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Financial Results Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 29.10.2024)

Board Meeting 12 Aug 2024 5 Aug 2024

Quarterly Results & Interim Dividend Board declared Interim dividend Record date for Interim Dividend (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.08.2024

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 21 May 2024

Meera Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Standalone And Consolidated Financial Results for the Year ended 2023-24. Outcome of Board Meeting of 30.05.2024 Re-appointment of Secretarial Auditor (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)

Board Meeting 7 Feb 2024 31 Jan 2024