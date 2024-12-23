iifl-logo-icon 1
Meera Industries Ltd Board Meeting

Meera Industries CORPORATE ACTIONS

PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting23 Dec 202418 Dec 2024
Meera Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/12/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Increase in Authorised capital and approval of postal ballot notice Outcome of Board Meeting. Amendments to MoA. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 23/12/2024)
Board Meeting29 Oct 202422 Oct 2024
Meera Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Financial Results Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 29.10.2024)
Board Meeting12 Aug 20245 Aug 2024
Quarterly Results & Interim Dividend Board declared Interim dividend Record date for Interim Dividend (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.08.2024
Board Meeting30 May 202421 May 2024
Meera Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Standalone And Consolidated Financial Results for the Year ended 2023-24. Outcome of Board Meeting of 30.05.2024 Re-appointment of Secretarial Auditor (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)
Board Meeting7 Feb 202431 Jan 2024
Meera Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results for the Q-3 Outcome of Board Meeting held on 07.02.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 07.02.2024)

