Meera Industries Ltd Summary

Meera Industries Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name Meera Industries Private Limited on July 05, 2006. Pursuant to Deed of Assignment dated September 25, 2006 for takeover of assets and liabilities of M/s. Meera Industries, the Company acquired the business of M/s. Meera Industries, a proprietorship concern of one of its Promoter Mrs. Bijal D. Desai. Further the status of the Company was changed to Public Limited and the name of the Company was changed to Meera Industries Limited on March 09, 2017. The Company is a growing textile machine manufacturer dealing in twisting, cabling, winding and heat setting machines. The Company designs, develops and sells high-performance machines to various processing and manufacturing units in the textile industry. The huge repository of knowledge and technology base that the Company has developed since inception is a strong base to outperform the competition and be abreast in the market. This supports the Company to constantly upgrade the technologies to meet present and futuristic requirements of the customers. The Company ensures the quality of its products through rigorous testing including testing of sub system before integration and followed by testing of the entire system when assembled. The company provides a combination of designing, manufacturing, testing facilities and after sales support.The Company started its own Yarn Twisting Division in 2017-18, which includes processing and selling of yarn. The Company caters to the domestic market having a PAN India customer base for its textile machinery products as well as the yarn twisting division. It has also developed an extensive export market for textile machinery products covering continents like America, South America, Africa, Europe and Asia and include major countries like Germany, Spain, Turkey, Thailand, Belgium, Italy, Kenya, Nigeria, South Africa, Peru, Bolivia and USA to name a few. The Company incorporated Meera Industries USA LLC as a wholly owned subsidiary at North Carolina, USA, which stated operations from 23rd May, 2017.The Company came up with a Public Issue of 5,22,000 equity shares by raising funds through IPO from public aggregating to Rs 11.74 Cr. in June, 2019.The Company installed new automatic machines in workshops to reduce component manufacturing time and increase productivity and quality in 2019.