|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Book Closure Start Date
|Book Closure End Date
|BookCloser
|12 Aug 2024
|22 Sep 2024
|28 Sep 2024
|Pursuant to Section 91 of Companies Act, 2013 and Regulation 42 of SEBI (LODR) Regulation, 2015,the Register of Members and Share Transfer books of the Company will remain closed from Sunday,22nd September, 2024 to Friday, 28th September, 2024 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of the proposed AGM and cut-off date for remote evoting and e-voting during the AGM is Friday, 20th September, 2024
