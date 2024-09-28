|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|28 Sep 2024
|12 Aug 2024
|The draft notice for convening 18TH Annual General Meeting(AGM) of the Members of Meera lndustries Limited scheduled to be held on Saturday, September 28, 2024 at 04.00 P.M. through Video Conferencing (VC)/Other Audio-Visual Means (OAVM) Outcome of 18th AGM of Meera Industries Limited (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.09.2024)
