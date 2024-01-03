Meesho Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
398.01
354.14
7.84
233.62
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,118.54
1,887.25
2,169.48
239.04
Net Worth
1,516.55
2,241.39
2,177.32
472.66
Minority Interest
Debt
58.27
72.27
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
1,574.82
2,313.66
2,177.32
472.66
Fixed Assets
95.62
111.96
57.81
34.91
Intangible Assets
Investments
5,005.58
754.13
2,053.29
1,197.78
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
-3,896.72
1,308.78
-660.17
-1,278.42
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0.4
0
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
1,786.71
3,162.93
715.43
864.82
Sundry Creditors
-1,068.06
-878.48
-828.96
-1,326.18
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-4,615.37
-975.67
-547.04
-817.06
Cash
370.34
138.79
726.39
518.4
Total Assets
1,574.82
2,313.66
2,177.32
472.67
