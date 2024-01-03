iifl-logo

Meesho Ltd Balance Sheet

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

398.01

354.14

7.84

233.62

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1,118.54

1,887.25

2,169.48

239.04

Net Worth

1,516.55

2,241.39

2,177.32

472.66

Minority Interest

Debt

58.27

72.27

0

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

1,574.82

2,313.66

2,177.32

472.66

Fixed Assets

95.62

111.96

57.81

34.91

Intangible Assets

Investments

5,005.58

754.13

2,053.29

1,197.78

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

-3,896.72

1,308.78

-660.17

-1,278.42

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0.4

0

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

1,786.71

3,162.93

715.43

864.82

Sundry Creditors

-1,068.06

-878.48

-828.96

-1,326.18

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-4,615.37

-975.67

-547.04

-817.06

Cash

370.34

138.79

726.39

518.4

Total Assets

1,574.82

2,313.66

2,177.32

472.67

