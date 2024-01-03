Meesho Ltd Peer Comparison - Competitive Analysis

Invest wise with Expert advice
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Eternal Ltd
ETERNAL
301.5
|123.06
|2,91,151.43
|691
|0
|2,650
|37.15
Swiggy Ltd
SWIGGY
388.35
|0
|96,840.78
|-881
|0
|3,000
|48.21
Info Edge (India) Ltd
NAUKRI
1,365.65
|84.51
|88,551.56
|4,720.5
|0.44
|746.01
|694.14
One 97 Communications Ltd
PAYTM
1,366.9
|0
|87,387.79
|-264
|0
|1,681
|199.24
FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd
NYKAA
265.25
|0
|75,921.56
|12.25
|0
|76.97
|5.98
