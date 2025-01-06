Mega Nirman & Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Profit before tax
0.09
0.06
0.17
0.22
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
-0.02
-0.01
-0.03
-0.06
Working capital
-0.43
0
0.18
0.17
Other operating items
Operating
-0.36
0.05
0.3
0.32
Capital expenditure
0
0.04
-0.05
0
Free cash flow
-0.35
0.09
0.25
0.32
Equity raised
3.03
2.94
2.67
2.34
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
0
0
0
0
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
2.68
3.03
2.93
2.67
