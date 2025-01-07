Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Revenue
0
0
1.84
2.06
yoy growth (%)
0
-100
-10.91
-3.52
Raw materials
0
0
-1.75
-1.91
As % of sales
0
0
95.31
92.83
Employee costs
-0.14
-0.12
-0.12
-0.16
As % of sales
0
0
6.78
8.03
Other costs
-0.16
-0.1
-0.08
-0.07
As % of sales (Other Cost)
0
0
4.82
3.77
Operating profit
-0.31
-0.23
-0.12
-0.09
OPM
0
0
-6.93
-4.64
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Interest expense
0
0
-7.5
-4.13
Other income
0.4
0.3
0.3
0.33
Profit before tax
0.09
0.06
0.17
0.22
Taxes
-0.02
-0.01
-0.03
-0.06
Tax rate
-25.38
-26.37
-22.25
-27.04
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.07
0.04
0.13
0.16
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0.07
0.04
0.13
0.16
yoy growth (%)
57.34
-66.25
-18.39
-33.37
NPM
0
0
7.34
8.01
