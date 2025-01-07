iifl-logo-icon 1
Mega Nirman & Industries Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

20.14
(4.95%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Revenue

0

0

1.84

2.06

yoy growth (%)

0

-100

-10.91

-3.52

Raw materials

0

0

-1.75

-1.91

As % of sales

0

0

95.31

92.83

Employee costs

-0.14

-0.12

-0.12

-0.16

As % of sales

0

0

6.78

8.03

Other costs

-0.16

-0.1

-0.08

-0.07

As % of sales (Other Cost)

0

0

4.82

3.77

Operating profit

-0.31

-0.23

-0.12

-0.09

OPM

0

0

-6.93

-4.64

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Interest expense

0

0

-7.5

-4.13

Other income

0.4

0.3

0.3

0.33

Profit before tax

0.09

0.06

0.17

0.22

Taxes

-0.02

-0.01

-0.03

-0.06

Tax rate

-25.38

-26.37

-22.25

-27.04

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.07

0.04

0.13

0.16

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0.07

0.04

0.13

0.16

yoy growth (%)

57.34

-66.25

-18.39

-33.37

NPM

0

0

7.34

8.01

