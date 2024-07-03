Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorTrading
Open₹19.92
Prev. Close₹19.82
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.04
Day's High₹19.92
Day's Low₹19.7
52 Week's High₹26.35
52 Week's Low₹10.83
Book Value₹38.72
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)6.63
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
11.98
3.35
3.35
3.35
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1.07
1.6
1.59
1.52
Net Worth
13.05
4.95
4.94
4.87
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Revenue
0
0
1.84
2.06
yoy growth (%)
0
-100
-10.91
-3.52
Raw materials
0
0
-1.75
-1.91
As % of sales
0
0
95.31
92.83
Employee costs
-0.14
-0.12
-0.12
-0.16
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Profit before tax
0.09
0.06
0.17
0.22
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
-0.02
-0.01
-0.03
-0.06
Working capital
-0.43
0
0.18
0.17
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
-100
-10.91
-3.52
Op profit growth
31.51
85.02
32.9
-214.83
EBIT growth
55.55
-64.32
-23.4
-32.56
Net profit growth
57.34
-66.25
-18.39
-33.37
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,564.55
|108.35
|2,95,995.42
|627.99
|0.05
|6,586.92
|189.95
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
810.25
|60.38
|28,439.78
|72.16
|0.8
|658.28
|71.38
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
768.05
|232.04
|16,965.08
|23.01
|0.19
|249.83
|64.86
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
201.65
|14.49
|15,764.48
|618.08
|3.07
|12,384.69
|50.08
MMTC Ltd
MMTC
74.5
|85.63
|11,175
|38.16
|0
|1.56
|9.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Independent Director
Monendra Srivastava
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Kanika
Independent Director
Sushma Jain
Executive Director
Anand Rai
Independent Director
Govind Swaroop Mishra
Executive Director
Ankan Gupta
Whole-time Director
Ramanuj Murlinarayan Darak
Reports by Mega Nirman & Industries Ltd
Summary
Mega Nirman & Industries Limited was originally incorporated on March 23, 1983 with the name Daphene Investment and Properties Limited, as a Public Limited Company. The Company changed its name from Daphene Investment and Properties Limited to Mega Nirman & Industries Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation was issued by the Registrar of Companies.The Company is involved in the business of acquiring, dealing in other precious metals, precious stones, jewellery and buying, selling and dealing, wholesale and retailing, in precious metals, precious stones, jewellery and articles made of precious metals, precious stones articles of virtue and objects of art.Company has developed some of the modern and finest residential and commercial complexes in Rajasthan and Delhi Noida, National Capital Region (NCR) and new urban settlement like Meerut, Moradabad, Haridwar and Rudrapur. Since its inception, the Company has been responsible for development of many of Delhis other wellknown urban housing colonies. It offers a combination of highly personal and professional attention to projects, backed by the worlds leading real estate services and money management firm and also enduring to do expansions by entering into new projects.
The Mega Nirman & Industries Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹19.82 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Mega Nirman & Industries Ltd is ₹6.63 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Mega Nirman & Industries Ltd is 0 and 0.51 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Mega Nirman & Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Mega Nirman & Industries Ltd is ₹10.83 and ₹26.35 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Mega Nirman & Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 6.82%, 3 Years at 11.65%, 1 Year at 65.44%, 6 Month at 4.37%, 3 Month at -11.79% and 1 Month at -8.45%.
