Mega Nirman & Industries Ltd Share Price

19.82
(0.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|01:16:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open19.92
  • Day's High19.92
  • 52 Wk High26.35
  • Prev. Close19.82
  • Day's Low19.7
  • 52 Wk Low 10.83
  • Turnover (lac)0.04
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value38.72
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)6.63
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Mega Nirman & Industries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

19.92

Prev. Close

19.82

Turnover(Lac.)

0.04

Day's High

19.92

Day's Low

19.7

52 Week's High

26.35

52 Week's Low

10.83

Book Value

38.72

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

6.63

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Mega Nirman & Industries Ltd Corporate Action

5 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

9 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

8 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 08 Aug, 2024

Mega Nirman & Industries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Mega Nirman & Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|01:26 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 2.24%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 2.24%

Non-Promoter- 97.75%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 97.75%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Mega Nirman & Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

11.98

3.35

3.35

3.35

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1.07

1.6

1.59

1.52

Net Worth

13.05

4.95

4.94

4.87

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Revenue

0

0

1.84

2.06

yoy growth (%)

0

-100

-10.91

-3.52

Raw materials

0

0

-1.75

-1.91

As % of sales

0

0

95.31

92.83

Employee costs

-0.14

-0.12

-0.12

-0.16

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Profit before tax

0.09

0.06

0.17

0.22

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

-0.02

-0.01

-0.03

-0.06

Working capital

-0.43

0

0.18

0.17

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

-100

-10.91

-3.52

Op profit growth

31.51

85.02

32.9

-214.83

EBIT growth

55.55

-64.32

-23.4

-32.56

Net profit growth

57.34

-66.25

-18.39

-33.37

No Record Found

Mega Nirman & Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,564.55

108.352,95,995.42627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

810.25

60.3828,439.7872.160.8658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

768.05

232.0416,965.0823.010.19249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

201.65

14.4915,764.48618.083.0712,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

74.5

85.6311,17538.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Mega Nirman & Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Director

Monendra Srivastava

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Kanika

Independent Director

Sushma Jain

Executive Director

Anand Rai

Independent Director

Govind Swaroop Mishra

Executive Director

Ankan Gupta

Whole-time Director

Ramanuj Murlinarayan Darak

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Mega Nirman & Industries Ltd

Summary

Mega Nirman & Industries Limited was originally incorporated on March 23, 1983 with the name Daphene Investment and Properties Limited, as a Public Limited Company. The Company changed its name from Daphene Investment and Properties Limited to Mega Nirman & Industries Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation was issued by the Registrar of Companies.The Company is involved in the business of acquiring, dealing in other precious metals, precious stones, jewellery and buying, selling and dealing, wholesale and retailing, in precious metals, precious stones, jewellery and articles made of precious metals, precious stones articles of virtue and objects of art.Company has developed some of the modern and finest residential and commercial complexes in Rajasthan and Delhi Noida, National Capital Region (NCR) and new urban settlement like Meerut, Moradabad, Haridwar and Rudrapur. Since its inception, the Company has been responsible for development of many of Delhis other wellknown urban housing colonies. It offers a combination of highly personal and professional attention to projects, backed by the worlds leading real estate services and money management firm and also enduring to do expansions by entering into new projects.
Company FAQs

What is the Mega Nirman & Industries Ltd share price today?

The Mega Nirman & Industries Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹19.82 today.

What is the Market Cap of Mega Nirman & Industries Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Mega Nirman & Industries Ltd is ₹6.63 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Mega Nirman & Industries Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Mega Nirman & Industries Ltd is 0 and 0.51 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Mega Nirman & Industries Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Mega Nirman & Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Mega Nirman & Industries Ltd is ₹10.83 and ₹26.35 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Mega Nirman & Industries Ltd?

Mega Nirman & Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 6.82%, 3 Years at 11.65%, 1 Year at 65.44%, 6 Month at 4.37%, 3 Month at -11.79% and 1 Month at -8.45%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Mega Nirman & Industries Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Mega Nirman & Industries Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 2.24 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 97.76 %

