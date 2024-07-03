Summary

Mega Nirman & Industries Limited was originally incorporated on March 23, 1983 with the name Daphene Investment and Properties Limited, as a Public Limited Company. The Company changed its name from Daphene Investment and Properties Limited to Mega Nirman & Industries Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation was issued by the Registrar of Companies.The Company is involved in the business of acquiring, dealing in other precious metals, precious stones, jewellery and buying, selling and dealing, wholesale and retailing, in precious metals, precious stones, jewellery and articles made of precious metals, precious stones articles of virtue and objects of art.Company has developed some of the modern and finest residential and commercial complexes in Rajasthan and Delhi Noida, National Capital Region (NCR) and new urban settlement like Meerut, Moradabad, Haridwar and Rudrapur. Since its inception, the Company has been responsible for development of many of Delhis other wellknown urban housing colonies. It offers a combination of highly personal and professional attention to projects, backed by the worlds leading real estate services and money management firm and also enduring to do expansions by entering into new projects.

