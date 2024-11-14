Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 5 Nov 2024

Mega Nirman And Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve as per pdf attached as per the pdf attached (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)

Board Meeting 8 Aug 2024 25 Jul 2024

Mega Nirman And Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve as per the pdf attached as per the pdf attached (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 08.08.2024)

Board Meeting 29 May 2024 21 May 2024

Mega Nirman And Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Year ended March 31 2024 and other matters as per the pdf attached as per the pdf attached (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)

Board Meeting 7 Feb 2024 30 Jan 2024