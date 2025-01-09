iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Mega Nirman & Industries Ltd Management Discussions

19.42
(-1.32%)
Jan 9, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Mega Nirman & Industries Ltd Share Price Management Discussions

The Management Discussion and Analysis Report of your company for the financial year ended on 31st March, 2024 are as under:

a. Industry Structure and Development

The Company is involved in the business of acquiring, dealing in other precious metals, precious stones, jewelry and buying, selling and dealing, wholesale and retailing, in precious metals, precious stones, jewelry and articles made of precious metals, precious stones articles of virtue and objects of art.

Company has recently started working on EV (Electric Vehicle) charging.

We have also applied for a trademark under the name Megacharge. MegaCharge offers comprehensive EV charging solutions including public charging stations with battery swapping and Level 2 AC charging, residential and fast DC chargers, and an app that integrates various charging stations.

During the current financial year the Company has made turnover of Rs. 23.97 Lakhs.

b. Outlook, Opportunities and Threats

Mega Nirman & Industries Limited has very strategically build the business to achieve profitable growth while maintaining a healthy Balance Sheet. In times like now, the Company is ahead in the game to not only follow through on the existing growth plans but capitalise on the market opportunity aiming for superior results.

Opportunities:

• Increased scalability in adjacent categories

• Advent of new digital platforms

• Advanced manufacturing facilities

• Reinforcing the deep discounting proposition

• Replicability and scalability across developing countries

• Business-friendly government policies

Threats:

• Low-cost end-to-end business model being adopted by existing or new competitors.

• Increase in cyber threats.

FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE OVERVIEW

1. Balance sheet analysis:

A comparative table showing synopsis of FY 2024 vs. FY 2023 is provided below:

(Rs. In Lakhs)

Particulars

 2024 2023

EQUITY AND LIABILITIES

Share capital

 334.75 334.75

Reserves and surplus

 969.10 160.02

Net worth

 1303.85 494.77

Non- current liabilities

 ------- -------
Current liabilities 654.35 658.80
Total 1958.20 1,153.57

ASSETS

Non-current assets

 873029 871142

Current assets

 1085.176 282432

Total

 1958.205 1153.57

2. Profit and Loss analysis:

A comparative table showing synopsis of FY 2024 vs. FY 2023 is provided below:

(Rs. In Lakhs)

Particulars

 Year ended March 31, 2024 Year ended March 31, 2023

Income

 23971 169185

Total Expenditure

 77346 167557

Net Profit/(Loss) before Tax (PBT)

 -53.37 1628

Provision for Income Tax-Current

 -- (0463)

Provision for Deferred Tax

 (0037) 0046

Profit for the period

 (53.41) 1.21

SEGMENT WISE PERFORMANCE:

The Company has mainly one reportable business segment; hence no further disclosure is required under Indian Accounting Standard (Ind AS) 108 on Operating segment.

RISKS AND CONCERNS:

Please refer to Para 12 of the Boards Report

HUMAN RESOURCES:

Please refer to Para 13 of the Boards Report

INTERNAL CONTROL SYSTEMS:

Please refer to Para 18(xi) of the Boards Report

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT:

The statements made in this report describe MNILs objectives, expectations and projections that may be forward looking statements. The actual results might differ materially from those expressed or implied depending on the economic conditions, government policies and other incidental factors, which are beyond the control of the Companies Management.

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.