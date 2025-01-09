Mega Nirman & Industries Ltd Management Discussions

The Management Discussion and Analysis Report of your company for the financial year ended on 31st March, 2024 are as under:
a. Industry Structure and Development
The Company is involved in the business of acquiring, dealing in other precious metals, precious stones, jewelry and buying, selling and dealing, wholesale and retailing, in precious metals, precious stones, jewelry and articles made of precious metals, precious stones articles of virtue and objects of art.
Company has recently started working on EV (Electric Vehicle) charging.
We have also applied for a trademark under the name Megacharge. MegaCharge offers comprehensive EV charging solutions including public charging stations with battery swapping and Level 2 AC charging, residential and fast DC chargers, and an app that integrates various charging stations.
During the current financial year the Company has made turnover of Rs. 23.97 Lakhs.
b. Outlook, Opportunities and Threats
Mega Nirman & Industries Limited has very strategically build the business to achieve profitable growth while maintaining a healthy Balance Sheet. In times like now, the Company is ahead in the game to not only follow through on the existing growth plans but capitalise on the market opportunity aiming for superior results.
Opportunities:
• Increased scalability in adjacent categories
• Advent of new digital platforms
• Advanced manufacturing facilities
• Reinforcing the deep discounting proposition
• Replicability and scalability across developing countries
• Business-friendly government policies
Threats:
• Low-cost end-to-end business model being adopted by existing or new competitors.
• Increase in cyber threats.
FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE OVERVIEW
1. Balance sheet analysis:
A comparative table showing synopsis of FY 2024 vs. FY 2023 is provided below:
(Rs. In Lakhs)
|
Particulars
|2024
|2023
|
EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
|
Share capital
|334.75
|334.75
|
Reserves and surplus
|969.10
|160.02
|
Net worth
|1303.85
|494.77
|
Non- current liabilities
|-------
|-------
|Current liabilities
|654.35
|658.80
|Total
|1958.20
|1,153.57
|
ASSETS
|
Non-current assets
|873029
|871142
|
Current assets
|1085.176
|282432
|
Total
|1958.205
|1153.57
2. Profit and Loss analysis:
A comparative table showing synopsis of FY 2024 vs. FY 2023 is provided below:
(Rs. In Lakhs)
|
Particulars
|Year ended March 31, 2024
|Year ended March 31, 2023
|
Income
|23971
|169185
|
Total Expenditure
|77346
|167557
|
Net Profit/(Loss) before Tax (PBT)
|-53.37
|1628
|
Provision for Income Tax-Current
|--
|(0463)
|
Provision for Deferred Tax
|(0037)
|0046
|
Profit for the period
|(53.41)
|1.21
SEGMENT WISE PERFORMANCE:
The Company has mainly one reportable business segment; hence no further disclosure is required under Indian Accounting Standard (Ind AS) 108 on Operating segment.
RISKS AND CONCERNS:
Please refer to Para 12 of the Boards Report
HUMAN RESOURCES:
Please refer to Para 13 of the Boards Report
INTERNAL CONTROL SYSTEMS:
Please refer to Para 18(xi) of the Boards Report
CAUTIONARY STATEMENT:
The statements made in this report describe MNILs objectives, expectations and projections that may be forward looking statements. The actual results might differ materially from those expressed or implied depending on the economic conditions, government policies and other incidental factors, which are beyond the control of the Companies Management.
