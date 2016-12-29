Mewar Polytex Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3.23
3.23
3.23
3.23
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
58.14
49.51
43.48
37.06
Net Worth
61.37
52.74
46.71
40.29
Minority Interest
Debt
83.95
96.47
96.08
38.64
Deferred Tax Liability Net
1.67
3.06
2.19
0
Total Liabilities
146.99
152.27
144.98
78.93
Fixed Assets
91.8
109.59
93.01
48.98
Intangible Assets
Investments
10.77
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0.19
Networking Capital
44.07
41.23
48.03
25.99
Inventories
26.69
35.65
40.48
28.53
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
18.52
5.37
18.97
13.04
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
7.35
9.28
16.08
10.21
Sundry Creditors
-1.52
-1.72
-16.08
-17.57
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-6.97
-7.35
-11.42
-8.22
Cash
0.35
1.46
3.95
3.78
Total Assets
146.99
152.28
144.99
78.94
