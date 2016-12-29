iifl-logo-icon 1
Mewar Polytex Ltd Balance Sheet

71
(0.00%)
Dec 29, 2016

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

3.23

3.23

3.23

3.23

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

58.14

49.51

43.48

37.06

Net Worth

61.37

52.74

46.71

40.29

Minority Interest

Debt

83.95

96.47

96.08

38.64

Deferred Tax Liability Net

1.67

3.06

2.19

0

Total Liabilities

146.99

152.27

144.98

78.93

Fixed Assets

91.8

109.59

93.01

48.98

Intangible Assets

Investments

10.77

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0.19

Networking Capital

44.07

41.23

48.03

25.99

Inventories

26.69

35.65

40.48

28.53

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

18.52

5.37

18.97

13.04

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

7.35

9.28

16.08

10.21

Sundry Creditors

-1.52

-1.72

-16.08

-17.57

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-6.97

-7.35

-11.42

-8.22

Cash

0.35

1.46

3.95

3.78

Total Assets

146.99

152.28

144.99

78.94

