Mewar Polytex Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Profit before tax
4.82
2.5
1.04
1.33
Depreciation
-1.24
-1.12
-0.89
-0.96
Tax paid
-1.71
-0.87
-0.45
-0.4
Working capital
-2.91
2.21
2.05
2
Other operating items
Operating
-1.04
2.7
1.74
1.96
Capital expenditure
7.08
0.66
1.17
-0.98
Free cash flow
6.03
3.36
2.91
0.97
Equity raised
25.31
21.55
19.42
15.81
Investing
0
0
-1.54
-1.65
Financing
-1
0.35
3.22
5.33
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
30.34
25.27
24.02
20.47
No Record Found
