Mewar Polytex Ltd Cash Flow Statement

71
(0.00%)
Dec 29, 2016|02:10:49 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Mewar Polytex Ltd

Mewar Polytex Ltd FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Profit before tax

4.82

2.5

1.04

1.33

Depreciation

-1.24

-1.12

-0.89

-0.96

Tax paid

-1.71

-0.87

-0.45

-0.4

Working capital

-2.91

2.21

2.05

2

Other operating items

Operating

-1.04

2.7

1.74

1.96

Capital expenditure

7.08

0.66

1.17

-0.98

Free cash flow

6.03

3.36

2.91

0.97

Equity raised

25.31

21.55

19.42

15.81

Investing

0

0

-1.54

-1.65

Financing

-1

0.35

3.22

5.33

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

30.34

25.27

24.02

20.47

