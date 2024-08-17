SectorPackaging
Open₹71
Prev. Close₹71
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.02
Day's High₹71
Day's Low₹71
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹189.98
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)22.93
P/E2.66
EPS26.7
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3.23
3.23
3.23
3.23
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
58.14
49.51
43.48
37.06
Net Worth
61.37
52.74
46.71
40.29
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Revenue
68.16
55.63
49.36
44.57
yoy growth (%)
22.53
12.68
10.76
21.79
Raw materials
-47.69
-39.15
-36.13
-30.11
As % of sales
69.96
70.39
73.2
67.56
Employee costs
-2.73
-1.98
-2.1
-2.2
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Profit before tax
4.82
2.5
1.04
1.33
Depreciation
-1.24
-1.12
-0.89
-0.96
Tax paid
-1.71
-0.87
-0.45
-0.4
Working capital
-2.91
2.21
2.05
2
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
22.53
12.68
10.76
21.79
Op profit growth
33.73
76.05
-29
-3.39
EBIT growth
66.4
106.7
-34.01
12.95
Net profit growth
53
76.56
-40.72
124.02
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Garware Hi Tech Films Ltd
GRWRHITECH
5,087.9
|38.32
|11,820.41
|95.73
|0.2
|588.83
|933.22
Inox India Ltd
INOXINDIA
1,103.9
|52.59
|10,019.38
|49.43
|1
|303.53
|85.75
EPL Ltd
EPL
267.75
|40.69
|8,533.78
|63.5
|1.66
|357.6
|30.83
AGI Greenpac Ltd
AGI
1,071
|25.95
|6,929.09
|72.08
|0.56
|599.18
|295.36
Polyplex Corporation Ltd
POLYPLEX
1,376.9
|0
|4,322.43
|14.7
|0.22
|392.52
|218.54
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Director
SUDHEER DOOGAR
Director
SHILPA BAPNA
Director
BABULAL BAPNA
Managing Director
SANDEEP BAPNA
Director
VINOD BAPNA
Director
ROSHAN MEHTA LAL
Director
ANIL BAGGA
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Mewar Polytex Ltd
Summary
Mewar Polytex Limited engages in the manufacture and sale of coated and uncoated high-density polyethylene/polypropylene woven fabrics and sacks in India and internationally. It also offers high-density polyethylene/polypropylene tapes. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Udaipur, India.Mewar Polytex (MPL) was originally incorporated on May 9, 1979 as a private company with registrar of companies (ROC), Rajasthan, at Jaipur and subsequently converted into public company in terms of the resolution passed at the extra-ordinary general meeting (EGM) of the company held on June 30, 1994 under section 31 and other relevant provisions of the act. A fresh certificate of incorporation dated September 8, 1994 was issued by the ROC, Rajasthan at Jaipur. The company was promoted by B H Bafna for manufacturing light weight polypropylene bags for packing soap stone, chemicals and minerals during a period when high-density polyethylene (HDPE) bags were predominantly used. The company commenced its commercial production in the year 1980 with a capacity of 200 mt per annum which was enhanced to 300 mt in the year 1985. With the addition of circular looms in the year 1990 the capacity installed was 350 mt per annum. This also led to a better capacity utilization and manufacturing of quality products.
Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.