Mewar Polytex Ltd Share Price

71
(0.00%)
Dec 29, 2016|02:10:49 PM

Mewar Polytex Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Packaging

Open

71

Prev. Close

71

Turnover(Lac.)

0.02

Day's High

71

Day's Low

71

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

189.98

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

22.93

P/E

2.66

EPS

26.7

Divi. Yield

0

Mewar Polytex Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Mewar Polytex Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Mewar Polytex Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:32 AM
Sep-2016Jun-2016Mar-2016Dec-2015
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 70.87%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 70.87%

Non-Promoter- 29.12%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 29.12%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Mewar Polytex Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

3.23

3.23

3.23

3.23

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

58.14

49.51

43.48

37.06

Net Worth

61.37

52.74

46.71

40.29

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Revenue

68.16

55.63

49.36

44.57

yoy growth (%)

22.53

12.68

10.76

21.79

Raw materials

-47.69

-39.15

-36.13

-30.11

As % of sales

69.96

70.39

73.2

67.56

Employee costs

-2.73

-1.98

-2.1

-2.2

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Profit before tax

4.82

2.5

1.04

1.33

Depreciation

-1.24

-1.12

-0.89

-0.96

Tax paid

-1.71

-0.87

-0.45

-0.4

Working capital

-2.91

2.21

2.05

2

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

22.53

12.68

10.76

21.79

Op profit growth

33.73

76.05

-29

-3.39

EBIT growth

66.4

106.7

-34.01

12.95

Net profit growth

53

76.56

-40.72

124.02

No Record Found

Mewar Polytex Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Garware Hi Tech Films Ltd

GRWRHITECH

5,087.9

38.3211,820.4195.730.2588.83933.22

Inox India Ltd

INOXINDIA

1,103.9

52.5910,019.3849.431303.5385.75

EPL Ltd

EPL

267.75

40.698,533.7863.51.66357.630.83

AGI Greenpac Ltd

AGI

1,071

25.956,929.0972.080.56599.18295.36

Polyplex Corporation Ltd

POLYPLEX

1,376.9

04,322.4314.70.22392.52218.54

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Mewar Polytex Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Director

SUDHEER DOOGAR

Director

SHILPA BAPNA

Director

BABULAL BAPNA

Managing Director

SANDEEP BAPNA

Director

VINOD BAPNA

Director

ROSHAN MEHTA LAL

Director

ANIL BAGGA

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Mewar Polytex Ltd

Summary

Mewar Polytex Limited engages in the manufacture and sale of coated and uncoated high-density polyethylene/polypropylene woven fabrics and sacks in India and internationally. It also offers high-density polyethylene/polypropylene tapes. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Udaipur, India.Mewar Polytex (MPL) was originally incorporated on May 9, 1979 as a private company with registrar of companies (ROC), Rajasthan, at Jaipur and subsequently converted into public company in terms of the resolution passed at the extra-ordinary general meeting (EGM) of the company held on June 30, 1994 under section 31 and other relevant provisions of the act. A fresh certificate of incorporation dated September 8, 1994 was issued by the ROC, Rajasthan at Jaipur. The company was promoted by B H Bafna for manufacturing light weight polypropylene bags for packing soap stone, chemicals and minerals during a period when high-density polyethylene (HDPE) bags were predominantly used. The company commenced its commercial production in the year 1980 with a capacity of 200 mt per annum which was enhanced to 300 mt in the year 1985. With the addition of circular looms in the year 1990 the capacity installed was 350 mt per annum. This also led to a better capacity utilization and manufacturing of quality products.
