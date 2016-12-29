iifl-logo-icon 1
Mewar Polytex Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

71
(0.00%)
Dec 29, 2016

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Revenue

68.16

55.63

49.36

44.57

yoy growth (%)

22.53

12.68

10.76

21.79

Raw materials

-47.69

-39.15

-36.13

-30.11

As % of sales

69.96

70.39

73.2

67.56

Employee costs

-2.73

-1.98

-2.1

-2.2

As % of sales

4.01

3.57

4.27

4.94

Other costs

-13.09

-11.01

-9.15

-9.47

As % of sales (Other Cost)

19.2

19.79

18.53

21.26

Operating profit

4.64

3.47

1.97

2.77

OPM

6.8

6.23

3.99

6.22

Depreciation

-1.24

-1.12

-0.89

-0.96

Interest expense

-0.28

-0.57

-0.43

-0.91

Other income

1.71

0.72

0.4

0.44

Profit before tax

4.82

2.5

1.04

1.33

Taxes

-1.71

-0.87

-0.45

-0.4

Tax rate

-35.54

-34.9

-43.56

-30.05

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

3.1

1.62

0.59

0.93

Exceptional items

-0.22

0.25

0.47

0.86

Net profit

2.88

1.88

1.06

1.8

yoy growth (%)

53

76.56

-40.72

124.02

NPM

4.23

3.39

2.16

4.04

