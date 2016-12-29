Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Revenue
68.16
55.63
49.36
44.57
yoy growth (%)
22.53
12.68
10.76
21.79
Raw materials
-47.69
-39.15
-36.13
-30.11
As % of sales
69.96
70.39
73.2
67.56
Employee costs
-2.73
-1.98
-2.1
-2.2
As % of sales
4.01
3.57
4.27
4.94
Other costs
-13.09
-11.01
-9.15
-9.47
As % of sales (Other Cost)
19.2
19.79
18.53
21.26
Operating profit
4.64
3.47
1.97
2.77
OPM
6.8
6.23
3.99
6.22
Depreciation
-1.24
-1.12
-0.89
-0.96
Interest expense
-0.28
-0.57
-0.43
-0.91
Other income
1.71
0.72
0.4
0.44
Profit before tax
4.82
2.5
1.04
1.33
Taxes
-1.71
-0.87
-0.45
-0.4
Tax rate
-35.54
-34.9
-43.56
-30.05
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
3.1
1.62
0.59
0.93
Exceptional items
-0.22
0.25
0.47
0.86
Net profit
2.88
1.88
1.06
1.8
yoy growth (%)
53
76.56
-40.72
124.02
NPM
4.23
3.39
2.16
4.04
