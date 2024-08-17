Mewar Polytex Ltd Summary

Mewar Polytex Limited engages in the manufacture and sale of coated and uncoated high-density polyethylene/polypropylene woven fabrics and sacks in India and internationally. It also offers high-density polyethylene/polypropylene tapes. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Udaipur, India.Mewar Polytex (MPL) was originally incorporated on May 9, 1979 as a private company with registrar of companies (ROC), Rajasthan, at Jaipur and subsequently converted into public company in terms of the resolution passed at the extra-ordinary general meeting (EGM) of the company held on June 30, 1994 under section 31 and other relevant provisions of the act. A fresh certificate of incorporation dated September 8, 1994 was issued by the ROC, Rajasthan at Jaipur. The company was promoted by B H Bafna for manufacturing light weight polypropylene bags for packing soap stone, chemicals and minerals during a period when high-density polyethylene (HDPE) bags were predominantly used. The company commenced its commercial production in the year 1980 with a capacity of 200 mt per annum which was enhanced to 300 mt in the year 1985. With the addition of circular looms in the year 1990 the capacity installed was 350 mt per annum. This also led to a better capacity utilization and manufacturing of quality products.