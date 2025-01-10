MFS Intercorp Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
4.32
4.32
4.32
4.32
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-3.18
-3.16
-3.48
-4.02
Net Worth
1.14
1.16
0.84
0.3
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
1.14
1.16
0.84
0.3
Fixed Assets
0
0
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
1.03
1.02
0.76
0.3
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
5.01
5.01
5.8
0
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
0.45
0.45
0.62
0.62
Sundry Creditors
-4.37
-4.13
-5.26
-0.1
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-0.05
-0.31
-0.4
-0.22
Cash
0.12
0.14
0.08
0.01
Total Assets
1.15
1.16
0.84
0.31
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.