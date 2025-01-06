MFS Intercorp Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.01
-0.1
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-0.23
-0.05
0.04
0
Other operating items
Operating
-0.24
-0.15
0.04
0
Capital expenditure
0
0
0
0
Free cash flow
-0.24
-0.15
0.04
0
Equity raised
-8.01
-7.81
-7.82
-7.82
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
0.22
0.39
0.31
0.28
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-8.04
-7.58
-7.47
-7.54
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.