SectorMining & Mineral products
Open₹19.57
Prev. Close₹19.19
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.03
Day's High₹19.57
Day's Low₹18.81
52 Week's High₹20.94
52 Week's Low₹6.1
Book Value₹2.66
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)8.13
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
4.32
4.32
4.32
4.32
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-3.18
-3.16
-3.48
-4.02
Net Worth
1.14
1.16
0.84
0.3
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
0
0.22
yoy growth (%)
0
0
-100
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
-0.17
As % of sales
0
0
0
75.18
Employee costs
0
-0.03
-0.01
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.01
-0.1
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-0.23
-0.05
0.04
0
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
-100
0
Op profit growth
-86.18
730.9
-881.1
-109
EBIT growth
-86.18
-82,359.99
-92.11
-109
Net profit growth
-86.18
-82,360
-92.1
-109
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Coal India Ltd
COALINDIA
393.9
|14.39
|2,42,749.87
|4,133.97
|6.47
|34.3
|29.93
Vedanta Ltd
VEDL
457.9
|11.65
|1,79,056.67
|10,553
|6.13
|18,003
|192.66
Lloyds Metals & Energy Ltd
LLOYDSME
1,439.15
|51.27
|75,240.44
|301.44
|0.07
|1,364.43
|110.66
NMDC Ltd
NMDC
67.66
|9.27
|59,485.44
|1,268.96
|3.57
|4,806.57
|32.07
KIOCL Ltd
KIOCL
398.05
|0
|24,191.53
|-69.21
|0
|15.86
|29.55
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Non Executive Director
Mahima Ahuja
Whole Time Director
Kiran Vishwakarma
Independent Director
Meet Ratilal Khant
Independent Director
Parth Mehta
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Anita Chougule
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by MFS Intercorp Ltd
Summary
MFS Intercorp Ltd. (Formerly known as Muskan Ferro Silicons Limited) was incorporated on January 14, 1986 as a Private Limited Company, The Company was converted into Public Limited Company on 14th May 1992. The Company was formed with an object to manufacture Ferro Silicon with a capacity of 5 M. Tons per day, but due to change in the demand pattern, the Company changed its product from Ferro Silicon to Silicon Manganese with an installed capacity of 13 M.T. per dayIn 1994, the Company came out with a Public Issue of 30,00,000 Equity Shares of Rs. 10 each for cash at par aggregating to Rs. 300 lakhs. This issue was to part finance the project for setting up a unit for manufacturing ferro alloys. The product selected is sillico-Manganese. for the project costing Rs. 520 Crore.
The MFS Intercorp Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹18.81 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of MFS Intercorp Ltd is ₹8.13 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of MFS Intercorp Ltd is 0 and 7.20 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a MFS Intercorp Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of MFS Intercorp Ltd is ₹6.1 and ₹20.94 as of 06 Jan ‘25
MFS Intercorp Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 13.43%, 3 Years at 0.60%, 1 Year at 54.88%, 6 Month at 93.06%, 3 Month at 63.88% and 1 Month at 12.16%.
