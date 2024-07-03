iifl-logo-icon 1
MFS Intercorp Ltd Share Price

18.81
(-1.98%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:44:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

MFS Intercorp Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Mining & Mineral products

Open

19.57

Prev. Close

19.19

Turnover(Lac.)

0.03

Day's High

19.57

Day's Low

18.81

52 Week's High

20.94

52 Week's Low

6.1

Book Value

2.66

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

8.13

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

MFS Intercorp Ltd Corporate Action

9 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

9 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 09 Sep, 2024

arrow

7 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

MFS Intercorp Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

MFS Intercorp Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|04:53 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 0.00%

Non-Promoter- 0.08%

Institutions: 0.07%

Non-Institutions: 99.92%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

MFS Intercorp Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

4.32

4.32

4.32

4.32

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-3.18

-3.16

-3.48

-4.02

Net Worth

1.14

1.16

0.84

0.3

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

0

0.22

yoy growth (%)

0

0

-100

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

-0.17

As % of sales

0

0

0

75.18

Employee costs

0

-0.03

-0.01

0

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-0.01

-0.1

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-0.23

-0.05

0.04

0

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

-100

0

Op profit growth

-86.18

730.9

-881.1

-109

EBIT growth

-86.18

-82,359.99

-92.11

-109

Net profit growth

-86.18

-82,360

-92.1

-109

View Ratios

View Annually Results

MFS Intercorp Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Coal India Ltd

COALINDIA

393.9

14.392,42,749.874,133.976.4734.329.93

Vedanta Ltd

VEDL

457.9

11.651,79,056.6710,5536.1318,003192.66

Lloyds Metals & Energy Ltd

LLOYDSME

1,439.15

51.2775,240.44301.440.071,364.43110.66

NMDC Ltd

NMDC

67.66

9.2759,485.441,268.963.574,806.5732.07

KIOCL Ltd

KIOCL

398.05

024,191.53-69.21015.8629.55

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT MFS Intercorp Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Non Executive Director

Mahima Ahuja

Whole Time Director

Kiran Vishwakarma

Independent Director

Meet Ratilal Khant

Independent Director

Parth Mehta

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Anita Chougule

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by MFS Intercorp Ltd

Summary

MFS Intercorp Ltd. (Formerly known as Muskan Ferro Silicons Limited) was incorporated on January 14, 1986 as a Private Limited Company, The Company was converted into Public Limited Company on 14th May 1992. The Company was formed with an object to manufacture Ferro Silicon with a capacity of 5 M. Tons per day, but due to change in the demand pattern, the Company changed its product from Ferro Silicon to Silicon Manganese with an installed capacity of 13 M.T. per dayIn 1994, the Company came out with a Public Issue of 30,00,000 Equity Shares of Rs. 10 each for cash at par aggregating to Rs. 300 lakhs. This issue was to part finance the project for setting up a unit for manufacturing ferro alloys. The product selected is sillico-Manganese. for the project costing Rs. 520 Crore.
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the MFS Intercorp Ltd share price today?

The MFS Intercorp Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹18.81 today.

What is the Market Cap of MFS Intercorp Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of MFS Intercorp Ltd is ₹8.13 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of MFS Intercorp Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of MFS Intercorp Ltd is 0 and 7.20 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of MFS Intercorp Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a MFS Intercorp Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of MFS Intercorp Ltd is ₹6.1 and ₹20.94 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of MFS Intercorp Ltd?

MFS Intercorp Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 13.43%, 3 Years at 0.60%, 1 Year at 54.88%, 6 Month at 93.06%, 3 Month at 63.88% and 1 Month at 12.16%.

What is the shareholding pattern of MFS Intercorp Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of MFS Intercorp Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 0.00 %
Institutions - 0.08 %
Public - 99.92 %

