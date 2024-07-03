iifl-logo-icon 1
MFS Intercorp Ltd Company Summary

19.22
(1.96%)
Jan 13, 2025|12:00:00 AM

MFS Intercorp Ltd Summary

MFS Intercorp Ltd. (Formerly known as Muskan Ferro Silicons Limited) was incorporated on January 14, 1986 as a Private Limited Company, The Company was converted into Public Limited Company on 14th May 1992. The Company was formed with an object to manufacture Ferro Silicon with a capacity of 5 M. Tons per day, but due to change in the demand pattern, the Company changed its product from Ferro Silicon to Silicon Manganese with an installed capacity of 13 M.T. per dayIn 1994, the Company came out with a Public Issue of 30,00,000 Equity Shares of Rs. 10 each for cash at par aggregating to Rs. 300 lakhs. This issue was to part finance the project for setting up a unit for manufacturing ferro alloys. The product selected is sillico-Manganese. for the project costing Rs. 520 Crore.

app
