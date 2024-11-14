Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 7 Nov 2024

MFS INTERCORP LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-Audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company under Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) for the Quarter and Half Year ended on 30th September 2024 and any other agendas as may be considered necessary with the permission of the chair. Pursuant to Regulation 33 and Regulation 30 read with Part A of Schedule III of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held today i.e. 14th November, 2024 has inter-alia adopted and approved 1) The Standalone Un-Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Half year ended on 30th September, 2024, 2) Limited Review Report by Statutory Auditors of the Company on Standalone Un-Audited Financial Results for theQuarter and Half year ended on 30th September, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)

Board Meeting 26 Sep 2024 18 Sep 2024

MFS INTERCORP LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The Proposal for Raising Funds by way of the issue of one or more Instruments including Equity Shares Convertible or Non-Convertible Securities of any description Warrants or Debt Securities etc. MFS INTERCORP LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 26/09/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve With reference to the intimation dated September 18, 2024, regarding Board Meeting to be held on September 23, 2024, we hereby intimate the Stock Exchange(s) as per the provisions of Regulation 29 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is re-scheduled on September 26, 2024 due to some unavoidable reasons. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 23/09/2024) Pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Part A of Schedule III of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held today i.e. 26th September, 2024 has inter-alia considered and approved the following: 1. An increase of Authorised Share Capital from ?5,00,00,000/- (Rupees Five Crores Only) divided into 50,00,000 (Fifty Lakhs) Equity Shares to ?15,00,00,000/- (Rupees Fifteen Crores only) divided into 1,50,00,000 (One Crore Fifty Lakh) Equity Shares of ?10/- each and consequent alteration of Memorandum of Association. 2. The Board of Directors in-principally decided to raise the funds through the issue and allotment of up to 1,01,50,000 (One Crore One Lakh Fifty Thousand) warrants (warrants) of the Company at a minimum price of Rs.11/- (Rupees Eleven only) (Including Premium) per warrant. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 26.09.2024)

Board Meeting 13 Aug 2024 7 Aug 2024

MFS INTERCORP LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we wish to inform you that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on 13th August 2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-Audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company under Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) for the Quarter ended on 30th June 2024 and any other agendas as may be considered necessary with the permission of the chair. Further in accordance with the Companys Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading the Company has intimated its designated persons regarding the closure of the Trading Window for trading in the Companys equity shares from July 01 2024 till the expiry of 48 hours from the date the said financial results are made public. Pursuant to Regulation 33 and Regulation 30 read with Part A of Schedule III of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held today i.e. 13th August, 2024 has inter-alia adopted and approved the Standalone Un-audited Financial Results for the Quarter ended on 30th June, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement dated on 13/08/2024)

Board Meeting 21 Jun 2024 21 Jun 2024

Appointment of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 14 May 2024

MFS INTERCORP LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we wish to inform you that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on 27th May 2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company under Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) for the Year ended on 31st March 2024 and any other agendas as may be considered necessary with the permission of the chair. Further in accordance with the Companys Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading the Company has intimated its designated persons regarding the closure of the Trading Window for trading in the Companys equity shares from April 01 2024 till the expiry of 48 hours from the date the said financial results are made public. MFS INTERCORP LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve With reference to the intimation dated May 14, 2024, regarding Board Meeting to be held on May 27, 2024, we hereby intimate the Stock Exchange(s) as per the provisions of Regulation 29 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations. 2015, that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is rescheduled on May 30, 2024 due to some unavoidable reasons. Further, in accordance with the Companys Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading, the Company has intimated its designated persons regarding the closure of the Trading Window for trading in the Companys equity shares from April 01, 2024 till the expiry of 48 hours from the date the said financial results are made public (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 27/05/2024) Pursuant to Regulation 33 read with Part A of Schedule III of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, we are herewith submitting the following: a) Standalone Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Year ended on March 31, 2024. b) Independent Audit Report by Statutory Auditors of the Company on Standalone Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Year ended on March 31, 2024. 2. Declaration on Auditors Report with unmodified opinion pursuant to Regulation33 (3)(d) of the Listing Regulations signed by Mr. Kiran Vishwakarma, Director of the Company. The meeting of the Board of Directors commenced at 05:30 P.M. and concluded at 6:30 P.M. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)

Board Meeting 5 Mar 2024 28 Feb 2024

MFS INTERCORP LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/03/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we hereby inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on 5th March 2024 at the Corporate Office of the Company inter-alia to consider and approve Un-audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company under Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) for the quarter and Nine Months ended on 31st December 2023 and any other agendas as may be considered necessary with the permission of the chair. Further in accordance with the Companys Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading the Company has intimated its designated persons regarding the closure of the Trading Window for trading in the Companys equity shares from January 01 2024 till the expiry of 48 hours from the date the said financial results are made public. Standalone Un-Audited Financial Result for the quarter ended on 31st December 2023 Took note of Resignation of Directors. Change in Corporate Office Address Appointment of CFO Pursuant to Regulation 33 and Regulation 30 read with Part A of Schedule III of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held today i.e. 5th March, 2024 has inter-alia adopted and approved: 1. The Standalone Un-audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Nine Months ended on 31st December, 2023 along with Limited Review Report of Statutory Auditors of the Company. 2. Took note of Resignation of Mr. Hardik Vinodbhai Gajjar (DIN - 09385014) from the post of an Independent Director of the Company. 3. Took note of Resignation of Mr. Jayesh Patel (DIN: 10041468) from the position of Whole Time Director of the Company, due to his pre occupation with other engagement, with effect from 5th March, 2024. 4. Appointment of Mr. Dhipendra Ramsingbhai Rathod as a Chief Financial Officer with effect from 5th March, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 05/03/2024)

Board Meeting 1 Mar 2024 1 Mar 2024

Appointment of Directors

Board Meeting 27 Feb 2024 27 Feb 2024