MFS Intercorp Ltd Management Discussions

In terms of the provisions of Regulation 34 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosures Requirements) Regulation 2015, the Management Discussion and Analysis has been given hereunder;

Industry Structure and Developments

During the period the Company was not engaged in any activity and the management is looking for a right opportunity to make the Company operational. However due to this COVID 19 pandemic the management did not grep the right opportunity till time.

Overall Review

Due to scarcity of working capital funds, the Company is not able to perform any business activities. Also, the company is try to find some investor(s) for investment in the company and make the company operationalized. The board also taking a step for cost reduction to the extent feasible. Several cost cutting measures have already been undertaken by the Company.

Risk and Concerns

In the current situation the company is not in working condition so the Risk is nil. The Companys future development would depend upon the commencement of its operational activities.

Internal Controls Systems and their adequacy

The Company is following a proper and adequate system of internal controls, however during the period there were no any material transaction taken place. Also, in the Expenses part the company has taken adequate step for internal control in respect of all its activities. Further all transaction entered into by the Company are fully authorized, recorded and reported correctly.

Financial Performance with Respect to Operational Performance

During the year under review, the Company did not carry out any activity.

Cautionary Note

Certain statements in "Management Discussions and Analysis" section may be forward looking and are stated as required by law and regulations. Many factors, both external and internal, may affect the actual results which could be different from what the Directors envisage in terms of performance and outlook.

Risk Management

The Company has in place a Risk Management Policy pursuant to Section 134 of the Companies Act. It establishes various levels of accountability and overview within the Company, while vesting identified managers with responsibility for each significant risk.

Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR)

The Company does not fall in any of the Criteria of Section 135 of the Companies Act, 2015 read with the Companies (Corporate Social Responsibility Policy) Rules 2014 and hence the company does not require to comply the same.

Safety, Environment and Health

The Companys commitment to excellence in Health and Safety is embedded in the Companys core values. The Company has a stringent policy which drives all employees to continuously break new ground safety management for the benefit of people, property, environment and the communities where we operate on sites.

Policy on Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal of Sexual Harassment at Workplace

The Company has zero tolerance for sexual harassment at the workplace and has adopted a Policy on Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal of Sexual Harassment at the Work place, in line with the provisions of the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013 and the Rules there under. The Policy aims to provide protection to employees at the workplace and prevent and redress complaints of sexual harassment and for matters connected or incidental thereto, with the objective of providing a safe working environment, where employees feel secure. All employees of the Company, those of contractors as well as trainees are covered under this Policy.

No complaint was received from any employee during the financial year 2019-2020 and hence no complaint is outstanding as on 31.03.2020 for redressal.

Vigil Mechanism/Whistle Blower Policy

There is a Whistle Blower Policy in the Company and that no personnel have been denied access to the Chairman of the Audit Committee. The policy provides for adequate safeguards against victimization of persons who use vigil mechanism.

Code of Conduct

The Board has laid down a code of conduct for board members and senior management personnel of the Company. The code incorporates the duties of independent directors as laid down in the Companies Act, 2013. The said code of conduct is posted on Companys website (the website is under maintenance). The Board members and senior management personnel have affirmed compliance with the said code of conduct.

Prevention of Insider Trading

The Board has adopted a revised Code of Prevention of Insider Trading based on the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015. The same has been placed on the website of the Company (the website is under maintenance). All the Directors, senior management employees and other employees who have access to the unpublished price sensitive information of the Company are governed by this code. During the year under Report, there has been due compliance with the said code of conduct for prevention of insider trading.

Corporate Governance

As per SEBI LODR, Compliance with the provisions of regulation 17 through 27 and clauses (b) to of sub - regulations 46 and Para C, D and E of schedule V is not mandatory for the time being, in respect of the following class of Companies:

a) Companies having paid -up equity share capital not exceeding Rs. 10 crore and Net Worth not exceeding Rs. 25 Crore, as on the last day of previous financial year;

b) The listed entity which has listed its specified securities on the SME Exchange;

As such our Company falls in the ambit of aforesaid exemption, consequently Corporate Governance does not forms part of the Annual Report for the Financial Year 2019-20. However, the Company is following industry best corporate governance standards.

Human Resources

The human resource plays a vital role in the growth and success of an organization. The Company has maintained cordial and harmonious relations with employees across various locations.