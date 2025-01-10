iifl-logo-icon 1
Mid East Portfolio Management Ltd Balance Sheet

15.06
(-3.03%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:31:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

5.03

5.03

5.03

5.03

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-1.82

-1.87

-1.94

-1.97

Net Worth

3.21

3.16

3.09

3.06

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

3.21

3.16

3.09

3.06

Fixed Assets

0.01

0.01

0.01

0.01

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

1.46

1.4

1.3

1.28

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0

0

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

1.47

1.41

1.31

1.29

Sundry Creditors

0

0

-0.01

-0.01

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-0.01

-0.01

0

0

Cash

0.03

0.04

0.08

0.07

Total Assets

1.5

1.45

1.39

1.36

Mid East Port. : related Articles

No Record Found

