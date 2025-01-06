Mid East Portfolio Management Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
0.1
0.61
0.47
0.02
Other operating items
Operating
0.1
0.61
0.47
0.02
Capital expenditure
0
0
-1.3
0
Free cash flow
0.1
0.61
-0.83
0.02
Equity raised
-4.29
-4.49
-4.59
-4.4
Investing
0
-0.43
-0.73
0
Financing
-0.29
0.2
0.22
0.27
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-4.48
-4.11
-5.93
-4.11
