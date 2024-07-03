iifl-logo-icon 1
Mid East Portfolio Management Ltd Share Price

13.69
(4.98%)
Jan 3, 2025

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open13.69
  • Day's High13.69
  • 52 Wk High14.38
  • Prev. Close13.04
  • Day's Low13.69
  • 52 Wk Low 4.26
  • Turnover (lac)0.04
  • P/E124.45
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value6.44
  • EPS0.11
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)6.89
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Mid East Portfolio Management Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

13.69

Prev. Close

13.04

Turnover(Lac.)

0.04

Day's High

13.69

Day's Low

13.69

52 Week's High

14.38

52 Week's Low

4.26

Book Value

6.44

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

6.89

P/E

124.45

EPS

0.11

Divi. Yield

0

Mid East Portfolio Management Ltd Corporate Action

18 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

22 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

22 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 22 Aug, 2024

arrow

Mid East Portfolio Management Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Mid East Portfolio Management Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 39.26%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 39.26%

Non-Promoter- 60.73%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 60.73%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Mid East Portfolio Management Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

5.03

5.03

5.03

5.03

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-1.82

-1.87

-1.94

-1.97

Net Worth

3.21

3.16

3.09

3.06

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

0.1

0.61

0.47

0.02

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Mid East Portfolio Management Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,411.5

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,700.5

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.65

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.35

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.6

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Mid East Portfolio Management Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

AMICHAND KISHOR SHAH

Whole Time Director & CFO

JYOTI KISHOR SHAH

Independent Director

Sharad Laxman Kulkarni

Independent Director

Shrikant Nakhe

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Payal Dilip Jain

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Mid East Portfolio Management Ltd

Summary

Mideast Portfolio Management Limited was incorporated as Mideast Consultancy Private Limited in August, 1991 as Private Limited Company and converted into a Public Limited Company, by making a public issue of equity shares in November, 1993. The Company is engaged in providing Investment services to NRIs for New Issues (IPOs), Demat Services, Stock Broking & other services. It has more than 1500 NRI/ Ex- NRI equity shareholders holding equity capital in various group companies.The Company started NRI Services as Mideast Consultancy Private Limited in the year 1985. It is known to more than 10,000 NRIs all over world. At present, Company has Power of Attorney from more than 700 NRIs to operate their Bank accounts, Demat accounts etc. for their Investments in India. The Company has provided equity placement services & External Commercial Borrowings (ECBs) Funds to more than 300 companies in India.Apart from this, it has strong base in Oman, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Kuwait, USA, Europe, Singapore etc. It provided Investment services to more than 10,000 NRI clients. The Company has been operating its own Wind farm since 1995. With this experience and expertise, it provided Project Consultancy Services to set up Windfarm in India. But in 2014, the Company sold Wind mill projects at Tamil Nadu and closed down Wind power generation segment.
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Mid East Portfolio Management Ltd share price today?

The Mid East Portfolio Management Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹13.69 today.

What is the Market Cap of Mid East Portfolio Management Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Mid East Portfolio Management Ltd is ₹6.89 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Mid East Portfolio Management Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Mid East Portfolio Management Ltd is 124.45 and 2.13 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Mid East Portfolio Management Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Mid East Portfolio Management Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Mid East Portfolio Management Ltd is ₹4.26 and ₹14.38 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Mid East Portfolio Management Ltd?

Mid East Portfolio Management Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 15.36%, 3 Years at 28.18%, 1 Year at 222.12%, 6 Month at 24.68%, 3 Month at 47.05% and 1 Month at 52.11%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Mid East Portfolio Management Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Mid East Portfolio Management Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 39.26 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 60.74 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Mid East Portfolio Management Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

