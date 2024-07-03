Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorFinance
Open₹13.69
Prev. Close₹13.04
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.04
Day's High₹13.69
Day's Low₹13.69
52 Week's High₹14.38
52 Week's Low₹4.26
Book Value₹6.44
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)6.89
P/E124.45
EPS0.11
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
5.03
5.03
5.03
5.03
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-1.82
-1.87
-1.94
-1.97
Net Worth
3.21
3.16
3.09
3.06
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
0.1
0.61
0.47
0.02
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,411.5
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,700.5
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.65
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.35
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.6
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
AMICHAND KISHOR SHAH
Whole Time Director & CFO
JYOTI KISHOR SHAH
Independent Director
Sharad Laxman Kulkarni
Independent Director
Shrikant Nakhe
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Payal Dilip Jain
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Mid East Portfolio Management Ltd
Summary
Mideast Portfolio Management Limited was incorporated as Mideast Consultancy Private Limited in August, 1991 as Private Limited Company and converted into a Public Limited Company, by making a public issue of equity shares in November, 1993. The Company is engaged in providing Investment services to NRIs for New Issues (IPOs), Demat Services, Stock Broking & other services. It has more than 1500 NRI/ Ex- NRI equity shareholders holding equity capital in various group companies.The Company started NRI Services as Mideast Consultancy Private Limited in the year 1985. It is known to more than 10,000 NRIs all over world. At present, Company has Power of Attorney from more than 700 NRIs to operate their Bank accounts, Demat accounts etc. for their Investments in India. The Company has provided equity placement services & External Commercial Borrowings (ECBs) Funds to more than 300 companies in India.Apart from this, it has strong base in Oman, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Kuwait, USA, Europe, Singapore etc. It provided Investment services to more than 10,000 NRI clients. The Company has been operating its own Wind farm since 1995. With this experience and expertise, it provided Project Consultancy Services to set up Windfarm in India. But in 2014, the Company sold Wind mill projects at Tamil Nadu and closed down Wind power generation segment.
Read More
The Mid East Portfolio Management Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹13.69 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Mid East Portfolio Management Ltd is ₹6.89 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Mid East Portfolio Management Ltd is 124.45 and 2.13 as of 03 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Mid East Portfolio Management Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Mid East Portfolio Management Ltd is ₹4.26 and ₹14.38 as of 03 Jan ‘25
Mid East Portfolio Management Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 15.36%, 3 Years at 28.18%, 1 Year at 222.12%, 6 Month at 24.68%, 3 Month at 47.05% and 1 Month at 52.11%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.