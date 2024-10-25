Board Meeting 25 Oct 2024 18 Oct 2024

MID EAST PORTFOLIO MANAGEMENT LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Dear Sir/Madam This is to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on 25th October 2024 at the Registered office of the Company at 1/203 Vishal Complex Narsing Lane S. V. Road Malad (West) Mumbai - 400 064 at 11.00 a.m. to consider and approve the following: 1. The unaudited financial results for the quarter ended on 30th September 2024 2. Any other items with the permission of Chairman Kindly take the same on your record. Thanking You. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 18/10/2024) Dear Sir/ Madam, In terms of Regulation 30 and 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 please find enclosed herewith , the extracts of the Unaudited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th September 2024 as approved by the Board of Directors in its meeting held on 25th October, 2024 at the registered office of the company, which commenced at 11.00 a.m. and concluded at 11.30 a.m. These results are limited reviewed by the Auditors of the company. The Limited Review Report submitted by the Auditors of tehCompany is also enclosed with the results. Kindly take the same on records. Thanks and regards. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 25.10.2024)

Board Meeting 22 Aug 2024 14 Aug 2024

MID EAST PORTFOLIO MANAGEMENT LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Agenda as per the attached file. Thanking you. Dear Sir, This to inform you that 03/2024-25 Meeting of the Board of Director of the company was held on 22nd August, 2024, at the registered office of the Company at 1/203, Vishal Complex, Narsing Lane, S. V. Road, Malad (West), Mumbai - 400 064 at 10.30 a.m. and concluded at 11.00 a.m. The Board considered and approves the resolutions as per the letter attached. Thanks and regards. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 22.08.2024)

Board Meeting 1 Aug 2024 25 Jul 2024

MID EAST PORTFOLIO MANAGEMENT LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 01/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Dear Sir/Madam This is to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on 1st August 2024 at the Registered office of the Company at 1/203 Vishal Complex Narsing Lane S. V. Road Malad (West) Mumbai - 400 064 at 11.00 a.m. to consider and approve the following: 1. The unaudited financial results for the quarter ended on 30th June 2024 2. Any other items with the permission of Chairman Kindly take the same on your record. Thanking You. Dear Sir/ Madam, In terms of Regulation 30 and 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please find enclosed herewiht the extracts of the Unaudited Standalone financial Results of the Company for the first quarter ended 30th June, 2024 as approved by the Board of Directors in its meetiung held on 1st August, 2024 at the registered office of the company, which commenced at 11.00 am and concluded at 12.10 pm. These results are limited reviewed by the Auditors of the Company. The Limited Review Report submitted by the Auditors of the Company is also enclosed with the results. Kindly take the same on records. Thanking you. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 01/08/2024)

Board Meeting 9 May 2024 26 Apr 2024

MID EAST PORTFOLIO MANAGEMENT LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Dear Sir/Madam Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we hereby inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Thursday 9th May 2024 at the Registered office of the Company at 1/203 Vishal Complex Narsing Lane S.V. Road Malad (West) Mumbai - 400 064 at 11.00 a.m. to consider and approve the following: 1. The Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended on 31st March 2024. 2. Any other items with the permission of Chairman. Kindly take the same on your record Thanking You.

Board Meeting 30 Jan 2024 18 Jan 2024