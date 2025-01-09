Mid East Portfolio Management Ltd Management Discussions

Your Directors are pleased to present the Management Discussion and Analysis Report for the year ended 31st March, 2022.

The Management Discussion and Analysis have been included in consonance with the Code of Corporate Governance as approved by The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI). Investors are cautioned that these discussions contain certain forward looking statements that involve risk and uncertainties including those risks which are inherent in the Company’s growth and strategy. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any of the opinions or forward looking statements expressed in this report consequent to new information or developments, events or otherwise.

The management of the company is presenting herein the overview, opportunities and threats, initiatives by the Company and overall strategy of the company and its outlook for the future. This outlook is based on management’s own assessment and it may vary due to future economic and other future developments in the country

Forward looking statement:

The Statements made in this report describe the Company’s objectives and projections that may be forward looking statements which are based on certain assumptions and expectations of future events. The Company’s actual results may differ materially from those projected in any such forward looking statements depending on economic conditions, government policies and decisions which are beyond the control of the Company.

Segment-wise or product-wise performance:

The Company falls within a single business segment viz. ‘Capital market’.

Internal Control Systems:

The Company has in place an adequate and effective internal audit and control systems which ensures efficiency in operations, and optimum use of resources. Internal Control weaknesses are reported regularly and timely steps are taken as and when required. The effectiveness of the internal control systems is constantly monitored by the Audit Committee set up by the Board and the required changes are introduced as and when necessary.

Industry Structure And Developments

The last year (2021-2022) was successful in capital market and the stock market was on their height. There was good development in Primary market and SME platform. The Company sees the good opportunity and development in coming years.

Risk Management:

Your Company’s risk management system comprises of prudential norms, timely reporting and stringent controls.

Opportunities and Threats

Some of the key trends of the industry that are favorable to the company to exploit these emerging opportunities are:

Clients are more comfortable with uniform high quality and quick service and process across the enterprise.

There are good prospects for expanding further activities in this direction.

Some of the key changes in the industry unfavorable to the company are: Heightened competition Increasing Compliances Attraction and retention of human capital. Regulatory changes.

Human resources:

Your company has been able to employ and retain qualified professionals by offering the challenging work environment and compensation. The Company provides in house training to its employees.

The Management believes in maintaining cordial relations with its employees. The management recognizes the importance of Human Resources and effective steps will be taken to strengthen the same depending on the requirements.

The Company provided excellent working environment so that the individual staff can reach his/her full potential.

The Company is poised to take on the challenges and march towards accomplishing its mission with success.

The Company maintained good Industrial/Business relation in market which enhanced the Creditworthiness of the Company.

Insurance:

The Company has insured its assets and operations against all insurable risks including fire, earthquake, flood, and etc. as part of its overall risk management strategies

Cautionary Statement:

Statement in the Management Discussion and Analysis describing the Company’s objectives exceptions or predications may be forwards looking within the meaning of applicable securities, laws and regulations. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed in the statement. Several factors could make significant difference to the company’s operation. These include climatic conditions and economic conditions affecting demand and supply, government regulations and taxation, natural calamities etc. over which the company does not have any control.

For & on behalf of the Board of Directors of

Mid East Portfolio Management Ltd

Sd/-

Kishor A. Shah

(Chairman & Managing Director

DIN: 000015575

Place: Mumbai

Date: 18th August, 2022