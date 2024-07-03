Mid East Portfolio Management Ltd Summary

Mideast Portfolio Management Limited was incorporated as Mideast Consultancy Private Limited in August, 1991 as Private Limited Company and converted into a Public Limited Company, by making a public issue of equity shares in November, 1993. The Company is engaged in providing Investment services to NRIs for New Issues (IPOs), Demat Services, Stock Broking & other services. It has more than 1500 NRI/ Ex- NRI equity shareholders holding equity capital in various group companies.The Company started NRI Services as Mideast Consultancy Private Limited in the year 1985. It is known to more than 10,000 NRIs all over world. At present, Company has Power of Attorney from more than 700 NRIs to operate their Bank accounts, Demat accounts etc. for their Investments in India. The Company has provided equity placement services & External Commercial Borrowings (ECBs) Funds to more than 300 companies in India.Apart from this, it has strong base in Oman, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Kuwait, USA, Europe, Singapore etc. It provided Investment services to more than 10,000 NRI clients. The Company has been operating its own Wind farm since 1995. With this experience and expertise, it provided Project Consultancy Services to set up Windfarm in India. But in 2014, the Company sold Wind mill projects at Tamil Nadu and closed down Wind power generation segment.