|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|30 Sep 2024
|22 Aug 2024
|AGM 30/09/2024 Dear Sir, This to inform you that 03/2024-25 Meeting of the Board of Director of the company was held on 22nd August, 2024, at the registered office of the Company at 1/203, Vishal Complex, Narsing Lane, S. V. Road, Malad (West), Mumbai - 400 064 at 10.30 a.m. and concluded at 11.00 a.m. The Board considered and approves the resolutions as per the letter attached. Thanks and regards. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 22.08.2024) Dear Sir/ Madam, Pursuant to Regulation 44(3) of SEBI (LODR) Regulation 2015, we are submitting herewith details of voting results and scrutinizer reports (e-voting) of 33rd Annual General Meeting of the compnay held on 30th September, 2024 at 10.00 a.m. through Video Conferencing(VC/ Other Audio Visuals Means (OAVM) and conculde at 10.30 a.m. and with to state that the resolutions stated in the AGM Notice dated Augsut 22, 2024 have been duly passed with requisite majority. Kindly take the above documents on records and acknowledge. Thanks and regards. (As per BSE Announcement dated on 30/09/2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.