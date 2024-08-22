iifl-logo-icon 1
Mid East Portfolio Management Ltd AGM

15.75
(0.00%)
Jan 14, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Mid East Port. CORPORATE ACTIONS

16/01/2024calendar-icon
15/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAGM DateAnnouncement Date
AGM30 Sep 202422 Aug 2024
AGM 30/09/2024 Dear Sir, This to inform you that 03/2024-25 Meeting of the Board of Director of the company was held on 22nd August, 2024, at the registered office of the Company at 1/203, Vishal Complex, Narsing Lane, S. V. Road, Malad (West), Mumbai - 400 064 at 10.30 a.m. and concluded at 11.00 a.m. The Board considered and approves the resolutions as per the letter attached. Thanks and regards. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 22.08.2024) Dear Sir/ Madam, Pursuant to Regulation 44(3) of SEBI (LODR) Regulation 2015, we are submitting herewith details of voting results and scrutinizer reports (e-voting) of 33rd Annual General Meeting of the compnay held on 30th September, 2024 at 10.00 a.m. through Video Conferencing(VC/ Other Audio Visuals Means (OAVM) and conculde at 10.30 a.m. and with to state that the resolutions stated in the AGM Notice dated Augsut 22, 2024 have been duly passed with requisite majority. Kindly take the above documents on records and acknowledge. Thanks and regards. (As per BSE Announcement dated on 30/09/2024)

